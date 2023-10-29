‘Frustrated’ Jordan Loves Sends Strong Message to Packers Defender

It is understandable that Packers quarterback Jordan Love, after another woeful performance from his offense, is feeling a little sheepish when he crosses paths with any of the team’s defensive players. Entering Week 8, the Packers were middle-of-the pack defensively, allowing 2,028 yards this season (16th in the NFL), while the offense had gained just 1,739 yards (26th).

As the Packers left the field following the 24-10 home loss to the Vikings on Sunday, Love was side-by-side with star defensive back Rasul Douglas. After the game, reporters asked Love what he said to Douglas.

“We’re right there,” Love explained he told Douglas. “You know, we talked about he was he had a couple plays back the defense, which they had a couple plays back that, you know, would be game changing plays, and I said the same thing, you know, we’re too inconsistent right now, on offense, we’re not making plays. We have opportunities, but we’re not capitalizing. And that’s everybody.

“But pretty much we said, we’re right there. We make those plays, if the ball is bouncing the right way. If we’re making those plays instead of not making those plays, these are totally different games.”

Packers’ Jordan Love Is ‘Frustrated’

Sunday’s loss to the Vikings looked all too familiar for the Packers, including yet another miserable start to the game that saw the Packers held scoreless in the first quarter and tally just three points in the first half. The Packers entered the week worst in the NFL in first-half scoring, at 4.3 per game, and somehow wound up lowering their mark yet again.

The Packers scored 20 points or fewer for the fifth straight week. Love was 24-for-41 passing for 220 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He said he felt the Packers should be much better than their record, even with all the flops the offense has put forth.

“I’m frustrated,” he said. “Everybody in that locker room is frustrated. Plain and simple, we’re not winning, we’re losing games. And it’s all games that we should be winning, I think. That we’re right there. You know, it comes down to a play here at play there that everybody knows, we’re just we’re just not executing enough. And we’re not making those plays. And it’s frustrating. Everybody’s frustrated. The question is, what are you gonna do to change that?

Packers’ Confidence Hard to Come By

The challenge for Love and the Packers now is to somehow keep improving and maintain some level of confidence despite the trend of the last few weeks. Jordan Love seems to have lost confidence in his Packers receivers, who dropped at least five passes on Sunday, and the coaching staff seems to have lost confidence in Love’s ability to make quick decisions.

And everyone appears to have lost confidence in the running game, which totaled just 17 carries for 74 yards, 34 of which came from Love, who had four carries. There is cause for confidence in Douglas and the defense, but Jordan Love’s offense has been going backward.

He admitted that confidence is hard to come by.

“Yeah, I think it is hard, I think everybody, you know, feels that we’re not playing at the level we are expected to, and we know we can play it,” Love said. “But I think the message for everybody in that locker room was to keep that confidence, you know, at this point is like, who’s gonna step up who’s gonna make those plays, who’s going to, you know, be able to turn this thing around to where guys can feel and feel that confidence from them, and in gain confidence from that?

“And I think you know, everybody’s frustrated. But I don’t think I don’t think guys are losing confidence. I think it’s just, like I said, ‘Where are we gonna go from here?’”