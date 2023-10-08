Packers Trade Pitch Nets Team $68 Million All-Pro Left Tackle

The Green Bay Packers offensive line is back to full strength — almost.

The injury report cleared the way for four of Green Bay’s five starting offensive lineman to play Monday night, October 9, against the Las Vegas Raiders. The one glaring omission from the lineup is five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who announced earlier this week that he will miss the remainder of the season after re-aggravating the knee injury that has plagued him for the past three years.

Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round pick last year, will start his fourth game of the season at left tackle on Monday Night Football. Walker has played reasonably well in Bakhtiari’s stead, allowing 2 sacks and taking 3 penalties, though there could be an opportunity to upgrade the position ahead of the October 31 trade deadline if the Packers are so inclined.

The Denver Broncos (1-3) have positioned themselves as sellers, most recently dealing linebacker Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week. If Denver continues to struggle and subsequently moves toward a younger and less expensive roster, then left tackle Garett Bolles could come into play for a team like Green Bay.

Broncos Not Ready to Deal LT Garett Bolles, but May Be Soon

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Broncos are a prime candidate to make more trades under the right circumstances, though those conditions have not yet materialized. “Denver general manager George Paton is someone who will always field trade calls,” Rapoport said. “But Denver isn’t there yet.” Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report referenced that report on Wednesday when listing Bolles among his top-10 trade candidates in the NFL. The Broncos will at least pick up the phone if teams come calling with trade offers. Left tackle Garett Bolles is someone who could generate a ton of interest in the coming weeks. Bolles is a dependable starter who has surrendered only one sack on the season thus far, according to Pro Football Focus. Though Denver did notch a win in Week 4, Bolles lamented the constant losing he’s experienced with the franchise after the Broncos’ blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins the previous week. While he’s under contract through 2024, Bolles might welcome a change of scenery now.