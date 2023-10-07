Packers Dubbed Top Landing Spot for Breakout Browns Safety

The Green Bay Packers entered this season with real questions at the safety position. The answers they’ve gotten have been mixed thus far through four games.
Starters Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage have combined to give the Packers a safety tandem that is hovering right around the league average in performance, based on advanced metrics calculated by Pro Football Focus. Because of that there isn’t an overwhelming sense of urgency to upgrade. However, the vast majority of the position group is bound for free agency in March 2024, which means the safety spot will be an area of significant focus for the second consecutive offseason.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 6, listed Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit among a handful of “underrated” players in line for big deals next spring. Ballentine dubbed Green Bay as potentially one of Cleveland’s top competitors for Delpit’s services in 2024 and beyond.
The Cleveland Browns defense is thriving under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, but safety Grant Delpit has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. … Schwartz has utilized Delpit in a way that highlights his strengths. He already has one interception, but he’s holding opposing passers to a 28.5 passer rating when targeted and has 21 tackles (along with only two missed tackles) through four games.
The Browns should look to re-sign Delpit, and there should be mutual interest. However, there are other safety-hungry teams that could want in on Delpit’s size and skills. The Green Bay Packers could be in the market for safeties, as they have five set to hit free agency next offseason.
Grant Delpit Has Improved Every Year of NFL Career
Delpit is playing on the final season of his four-year, $7.5 million rookie contract after the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 44 overall).
The 25-year-old product of LSU missed the first campaign of his career after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp. He played 15 games in 2021, but was only a part-time starter.
Delpit came on last season, finishing the year with 105 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. Delpit’s trajectory is a bonus for his looming contract negotiations, as he’s off to the best start of his four-year NFL career.
Grant Delpit Member of Deep 2024 Free Agent Class at Safety
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler acknowledged on Tuesday that Delpit is not yet a “household name” but that he should earn himself a quality contract nonetheless, even with a deep free agent class at the safety position in 2024.
Schwartz’s defense has brought out the best in Delpit, who has increased his profile over the first month with his range. Delpit struggled at times with miscommunications on the back end in 2022 … but he’s thriving this season.
This safety group is stacked … but Delpit has helped himself in that pecking order of late, though some evaluators want to see a more consistent tackler.
The top-10 safety salaries in the league start at a minimum of $13 million annually. Due to the depth of the free agent class, Delpit may come up shy of that number.
However, if Green Bay hopes to add him or any of the other top available safeties next spring, it’s a good bet that it’ll take around $10 million annually, at least, to get a deal done.