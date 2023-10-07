Packers Dubbed Top Landing Spot for Breakout Browns Safety

Delpit is playing on the final season of his four-year, $7.5 million rookie contract after the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 44 overall).

The 25-year-old product of LSU missed the first campaign of his career after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp. He played 15 games in 2021, but was only a part-time starter.

Delpit came on last season, finishing the year with 105 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. Delpit’s trajectory is a bonus for his looming contract negotiations, as he’s off to the best start of his four-year NFL career.

Grant Delpit Member of Deep 2024 Free Agent Class at Safety

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler acknowledged on Tuesday that Delpit is not yet a “household name” but that he should earn himself a quality contract nonetheless, even with a deep free agent class at the safety position in 2024.

Schwartz’s defense has brought out the best in Delpit, who has increased his profile over the first month with his range. Delpit struggled at times with miscommunications on the back end in 2022 … but he’s thriving this season. This safety group is stacked … but Delpit has helped himself in that pecking order of late, though some evaluators want to see a more consistent tackler.

The top-10 safety salaries in the league start at a minimum of $13 million annually. Due to the depth of the free agent class, Delpit may come up shy of that number.

However, if Green Bay hopes to add him or any of the other top available safeties next spring, it’s a good bet that it’ll take around $10 million annually, at least, to get a deal done.