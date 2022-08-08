Green Bay Packers to Workout Former Draft Pick, Sources Say

Running back Dexter Williams will workout for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, August 9, league sources told Heavy.

Williams, 25, was originally chosen by the Packers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he spent the first two seasons of his career.

The Notre Dame alum appeared in seven games for the Packers those two years, rushing for 19 yards on seven carries. Williams is certainly a familiar face to the Packers, as general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted him, and head coach Matt LaFleur was in his first season as head coach when Williams arrived.

During his first stint in Green Bay, he was plenty serviceable as part of the Packers’ rotation.

Williams spent this past spring with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, where he rushed eight times for 29 yards, while adding four receptions for 73 yards.

Prior to joining the USFL, Williams spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns practice squads last season.

This preseason, Williams has been a bit of a commodity, working out for the Jacksonville Jaguars on August, 6.

What Williams could bring the Green Bay Packers

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Packers are kicking the tires on veteran running backs, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Kylin Hill’s timetable to return from a torn ACL.

Hill logged 10 carries for 24 yards as a rookie last season, prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Meanwhile, Williams’ versatility as a contributor both as a runner as well as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, could make him an ideal fit for LaFleur’s scheme and an intriguing change of pace back in Green Bay’s rotation.

During Williams’ time at Notre Dame, he averaged 409 rushing yards and five touchdowns per season. Williams also contributed 22 receptions for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Packers are set at the top of the backfield pecking order, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but Williams has the potential to contribute immediately as the No. 3 running back, especially given Hill’s injury and 2020 UDFA Patrick Taylor’s uncertain return from injury issues of his own.

