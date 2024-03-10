Green Bay Packers Rumored to Shakeup the Running Back Room

With the second running back spot behind Aaron Jones currently up for grabs, the Green Bay Packers could be eyeing undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson as a contender for the coveted role in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

According to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, who recently shared insights from the NFL Scouting Combine, the Packers’ running back situation was a hot topic. Berry asserted that the franchise will likely move on from a former second-round pick and move forward with an in-house option.

“Expect the team to move on from A.J. Dillon this off-season,” Berry wrote on March 5. “They’ll keep Aaron Jones and likely draft a RB early on Day 3, but Emmanuel Wilson will get a shot at a real role behind Jones. They like him.”

Emanuel Wilson Enjoying Unexpected Rise With the Packers

Wilson, an undrafted rookie from D-II Fort Valley State in 2023, emerged unexpectedly last summer after signing with the team in May after a brief stint with the Broncos. He secured a spot on the Green Bay Packer’s 53-man roster.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound tailback played a limited role last season, serving as the Packers’ third option on the depth chart. Wilson suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss time, but he made the most of the handful of opportunities he did get.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson played 33 offensive snaps, carrying the ball 26 times for 121 yards with an impressive average of 4.7 yards per carry, including two runs exceeding 10 yards. He achieved a commendable offensive grade of 80.0 according to their metric.

To complement Jones effectively, the Green Bay Packers are seeking more explosiveness in the second running back position. While Dillon was reliable, his playmaking ability was limited, averaging just 3.4 yards per rush in 2023. The team envisions a versatile option behind Jones, who can create opportunities and spark the offense.

Despite the limited opportunities, Wilson showcased his burst and elusiveness during both the preseason and regular-season appearances.

Wilson’s ability to deliver chunk plays adds a crucial dimension to the offense, drawing defenders closer to the line of scrimmage and creating openings for Jordan Love in the passing game. This element was almost nonexistent when Jones was off the field.

In addition to his ball-carrying capabilities, Wilson successfully caught five out of six passes thrown his way for 34 yards last season, demonstrating his potential as a versatile asset in a limited sample size.

Green Bay Packers Plan to Address RB in the NFL Draft

With Jones entering the latter stages of his career and having a snap count set to be managed in 2024, opportunities for the second running back become even more crucial.

As mentioned, the Packers plan on moving on from Dillon, who PFF predicts will land a two-year deal on the open market worth $6.5 million total and $4 million guaranteed. Wilson offers a much more cost-effective option for the Packers — who are still navigating some cap issues.

In addition to Wilson’s potential, Berry suggested that the Packers might explore adding a running back early on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. In 2024, General Manager Brian Gutkunst possesses 11 draft picks and expresses interest in adding a ‘bigger back’ into the mix.

This potential approach indicates the Green Bay Packers commitment to strengthening the running back room and ensuring depth and competition for the upcoming season — while also preparing for life after Jones.