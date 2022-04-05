Packers Meet With Top RB Prospect Before 2022 Draft: Report

The Green Bay Packers might seem set at running back for next season with Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill all due back, but that hasn’t stopped them from scouting one of the top rushers in the 2022 draft class.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers have met virtually with Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller ahead of the 2022 NFL draft at the end of April. Spiller — who could be first running back selected from the class — has also had meetings with Baltimore (virtual) and Buffalo (Top 30) and received “heavy” interest from Atlanta and Tampa Bay during the pre-draft process.

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller @isaiah_spiller told @PFN365 he'll do Texans' local Pro Day Monday; 'That would be great staying home, I think I could be a great asset'; top 30 visit with Bills; heavy interest Falcons, Buccaneers, Commanders; Zooms with Ravens, Packers #NFLDraftNews — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2022

Spiller is the highest-rated running back prospect on The Draft Network’s rankings at No. 31 overall, but other backs such as Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III have been rated higher by other outlets, including ESPN and Sports Illustrated. While the Packers would seem to have too much talent to warrant an early-round look at Spiller, it is possible they are doing their research on the off chance that he falls into their range in the third round at No. 92 overall.

While Spiller is the first running back prospect reported to have met with the Packers since the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, he isn’t the first rusher who has drawn their interest over the past several months. According to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell, they also showed “a lot of interest” in Florida’s Dameon Pierce during the Senior Bowl at the beginning of February.

The Packers have also had reported meetings with the following prospects: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thompson, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Georgia offensive guard Jamaree Salyer, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Spiller Could Make Instant Impact in NFL

Spiller was one of Texas A&M’s most prolific offensive weapons over his three seasons at the collegiate level, averaging nearly 1,2000 yards from scrimmage each year and rushing for more than 100 yards in 16 career games. While he wasn’t as much of a volume carrier (541) as Green Bay’s Dillon (845) in college, he fulfilled a similar power-rushing role and operated as the thunder to Devon Achane’s lightning out of the Aggies’ backfield in 2021, using his frame (6-foot, 217 pounds) and physicality to be a one-cut back who regularly broke tackles and plowed over defenders.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote about Spiller in his pre-draft profile: