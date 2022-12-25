Packers All-Pro Goes Viral for Hilarious Postgame Interview

The Green Bay Packers came away with a much-needed win in Week 16 over the Miami Dolphins, but it was All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s postgame interview that stole the show on Christmas Day.

Coming into the Week 16 matchup as underdogs, the Packers were able to pull off the upset in the 26-20 win over the Dolphins. Jaire Alexander finished the game with four tackles and a key interception in the game, while teammate Rasul Douglas capped the victory off with a game-winning pick on Miami’s final drive.

Following the big win, FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver spoke with the Pro Bowler about the win, and his interview quickly took social media by storm. You can listen to the interview below thanks to the NFL on FOX Twitter account.

A MUST LISTEN ‼️ @JaireAlexander explains what he saw during his interception today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bfxhTP3SUf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 25, 2022

Alexander has always been one of Green Bay’s most interesting characters in the locker room, but he got the chance to show off that personality on the national stage following the team’s big win on Christmas.

Jaire Alexander’s Rise to Stardom

He wasn’t always one of the biggest names in football, but Jaire Alexander has developed into one of the most dominant cornerbacks in the NFL.

Alexander was only a 3-star recruit coming out of high school in Charlotte, North Carolina back in 2015. He received offers from appealing programs like South Carolina and Kansas State, but opted to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Playing alongside another future star in Lamar Jackson, Alexander became a leader on the team’s defense. By the time he was a junior, Alexander had already earned a second-team All-ACC selection in 2016 with seven career interceptions, leading him to forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

The Packers were impressed with Jaire’s athleticism and confidence at the position, taking him with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. His career has taken off since then, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2020.

While Green Bay’s defense is struggling, and there are rumblings about potential replacements for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Alexander continues to be one of the team’s brightest stars on defense.

Latest Packers News

The Packers are now on a hot streak with some big wins, and with their playoff hopes alive, general manager Brian Gutekunst is busy focusing on the long term success of the franchise.

After releasing veteran receiver Sammy Watkins earlier in the week, the Packers made a move to lock up Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins for the foreseeable future. The former second-round pick signed a four-year, $68 million contract that will prevent him from hitting the free agent market next offseason.

Meanwhile, one Packers veteran made history during the team’s win over the Dolphins. Kicker Mason Crosby, who has been with the team since 2007, set the franchise record for consecutive games played, breaking the record and surpassing former quarterback Brett Favre.

Now, the Packers will need to keep their hopes alive by winning their final two games against the Vikings and Lions. Even if they’re able to do that, they’re going to need some help along the way if they’re going to want to compete for a chance at a Super Bowl.