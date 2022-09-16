Packers Star Brutally Roasts Bears Fans Ahead of Matchup

Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander seems to have a firm grasp of how the rivalry works with the Chicago Bears.

Alexander spoke to reporters after the final practice of Week 2 on September 16 and made it clear he wants “a shutout” against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football after the disappointing performance the Packers’ defense had against the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener last week. Justin Jefferson walked away with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against a secondary that was projected to be one of the best in the NFL, generating some doubts about the quality of their defense.

“I want a shutout,” Alexander said. “I would be excited with a shutout. I would be super happy because there’s been a lot of talk about the defense, so I just want us to be on top.”

When the 2020 All-Pro was asked about his perspective on the rivalry with Chicago, though, he couldn’t resist throwing a little fuel on the fire and roasting the Bears — and their fans — for how the series has gone while he’s been around (7-1 in the Packers’ favor).

“I always say things could be a lot worse, I could be a Bears fan,” Alexander joked. “But this has always been fun playing against them because I know it’s always a good game.”

Alexander Watched Bears’ First Game About ‘8 Times’

To prepare specifically for the Bears, Alexander said he watched their Week 1 win over San Francisco “like eight times” in order to watch their receivers and pick up different tendencies with blocking and route-running that can give him an advantage in Week 2.

“We have to stay on our receivers, like the whole time. That’s the biggest thing,” Alexander said. “And 32 [David Montgomery] is a good running back and we have to respect him as well. And No. 11 [Darnell Mooney] is really fast.”

The emphasis for the Packers cornerbacks to stick to their receivers comes from the scrambling ability of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He has a knack for extending plays with his mobility and even showed an example of that against the 49ers when he scrambled outside of the pocket and threw back across the field to a wide-open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown reception.

“He does a good job extending the plays,” Alexander said. “We have to be good with staying on our receivers for like 10 seconds. Normal plays are like four to six seconds, but he’s able to extend it to like 10 seconds.

“A lot of times the receivers, they run their initial route and then, with a scrambling quarterback, they run a different route. So they’re running like two or three different routes in one play. That’s what makes it harder to defend a scrambling quarterback.”