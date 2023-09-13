Bears Star DB Takes Aim at Packers Jordan Love: ‘He’s Nothing Special’

The Green Bay Packers put up the second-most points in the NFL on opening weekend, but one Chicago Bears defender remains unimpressed.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was a member of the secondary that Packers quarterback Jordan Love torched on Sunday, September 10, to the tune of 245 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Undeterred by his team’s failure to perform, Brisker doused the Love fest and dismissed the QB as ordinary.

“He’s just Jordan Love — No. 10, Packers quarterback,” Brisker said after the game, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s nothing special.”

Jaquan Brisker Doubles-Down on ‘Hate’ of Packers After Bears Blowout Loss in Week 1

There wasn’t much else Brisker could say in the wake of his team’s 38-20 home loss, especially following the comments the safety made leading up to the game.

“I am waiting,” Brisker told reporters on September 5. “I am itching. It’s Packers Week, so I know it’s gonna be live in the stadium. Fans everywhere — it’s gonna be loud. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can’t wait. They didn’t get to see me last year. They gonna get to see me this year, though.”

For his part, Brisker had a reasonable showing against Green Bay, amassing seven tackles and a pass breakup on the day. However, after posting a rookie season that included four sacks and two forced turnovers, Brisker was unable to make the kind of momentum-swinging play that might have pulled Chicago back into the game.

The Packers passing attack was relatively unbothered by anything the Bears’ defense threw at it. Green Bay’s offensive line, which is expected to be among the best in the NFL, allowed three QB hits and one sack on the afternoon. Meanwhile, Love completed 15-of-27 attempts, spreading the football around to young pass-catchers all over the field.

Christian Watson Could Return for Packers Against Falcons in Week 2

A piece of relative information flying somewhat under the radar is that the Packers offense mustered 31 points without the help of wide receiver Christian Watson — certainly the team’s most explosive playmaker, if not Love’s top target in the passing game.

The wideout was sidelined with a hamstring injury that could keep him out again in Week 2. Watson told reporters this week that he is unsure if he will play on Sunday on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, though it doesn’t appear he is bound for the injured reserve list (IR).

“I was just coming down. I caught a ball, landed, went to come out of it and just felt [the hamstring] go a little bit,” Watson said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I’m feeling good with where I’m at right now, so I’m just going to keep on grinding and try to get back as soon as I can.”

Watson added that the likelihood he plays Sunday is “obviously a lot better chance than last week.”

A move to IR would sideline Watson for a minimum of four games, while creating an extra spot on the game-day roster the Packers could utilize. If the team believed his hamstring injury serious enough to warrant an IR designation, that likely would have happened ahead of Week 1 to maximize roster flexibility and make sure Watson was eligible for a return to game action by Week 5.

Green Bay’s choice not to shelve Watson indicates he has a good chance to play either this weekend against the Falcons or September 24 against the New Orleans Saints.