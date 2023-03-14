Packers Lineman Signs 2-Year Deal with New Team: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been focused on finalizing a deal to trade superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, but the team’s outgoing free agents are already signing deals with new teams.

Despite an initial report that the Jets had finalized a trade for the four-time MVP, Rodgers has yet to be moved in a blockbuster trade. That hasn’t stopped Rodgers from trying to lure free agents to the Jets, including former teammate Allen Lazard who signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the team.

Outside of all of the Rodgers drama, the Packers are losing other veteran free agents to other teams. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday, March 14 that former Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed was signing a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Reunion: The #Seahawks are finalizing a deal to bring back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Ian Rapaport with NFL Network added that the deal would be worth up to $10.8 million over the two years.

Reed played just one season with the Packers, serving as a starter on the defensive line alongside Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry. Now, the 30-year-old will be reuniting with one of his old clubs, having been drafted by the Seahawks in 2016 and playing for the team for five seasons.

Do The Packers Need Another Defensive Lineman?

With the departure of Reed, the Packers are suddenly in an even tougher spot on the defensive line for next season.

Heading into this offseason, both Reed and Dean Lowry were unrestricted free agents. While Reed has a new team, there hasn’t been any reported buzz surrounding Lowry, who has played with the Packers for his entire NFL career since being taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

That leaves the Packers with little depth on the defensive line. Kenny Clark is still a star player at the position, earning two Pro Bowl selections over the past few seasons. Meanwhile, the Packers are hoping that 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt can take a big step forward after only playing on a limited basis as a rookie.

Other names like T.J. Slaton or Jonathan Ford could see increased roles next season. However, if the Packers want to be a formidable team up front, then they’re going to need to find some upgrades on the defensive line either through free agency or the draft.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

While Packers free agents are busy finding new teams, fans are anxiously waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers.

Both the Packers and Rodgers have finally spoken publicly about the trade situation. Green Bay president Mark Murphy heavily implied that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers, while the 39-year-old said that a decision would be coming soon while speaking at a celebrity flag football game.

Despite the NFL’s legal tampering period being underway, the Packers and Jets still haven’t finalized a trade that would send the superstar quarterback to New York. That could change on Wednesday, March 15, however, with Rodgers slated to appear on The Pat McAfee Show at 1 P.M. ET.

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

There’s a chance that the Packers don’t end up announcing a move before (or during) Rodgers’ media appearance. However, that won’t stop Packers and Jets fans from tuning into the live stream to see if Rodgers has an announcement to make.