Packers in Market For Multiple Former Pro-Bowl Wide Receivers: Report

The Green Bay Packers currently have 12 wide receivers on their roster. One NFL insider believes that at some point this offseason, that number will increase by at least one former Pro Bowler.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network appeared on the Tuesday, May 10 edition of the Pat McAfee Show, during which he was asked about former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. That conversation snowballed into a discussion about whether or not the Packers will be involved in free agency to the point of actually adding one of the prominent pass catchers left on the market. Not only did Rapoport say he expected Green Bay to be in the game for Landry, he mentioned a couple other familiar names, as well.

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UXRLxnqNFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

I think the Packers are gonna be involved in this market, and this is actually a great market for them. Let’s say you’re Jarvis Landry — or maybe even better for the Packers, let’s say you’re Julio Jones and you’re not gonna get $15 million, you’re probably not gonna get $10 million, the Packers would be one of those teams you wanna join. Maybe you make $3 million with some incentives, but you know you’ve got a chance to make a Super Bowl — that actually is attractive. We’ve got Odell [Beckham Jr.], who obviously had interest in the Packers last [season]. You have [Jones], who I imagine will get some interest. Landry, I don’t know [if he] has gotten interest from the Packers, but all those guys would make sense for Green Bay, who I would say might add another wide receiver at some point.

Packers Player Floated Idea of Reuniting Landry, Beckham in Green Bay

After news broke in mid-March that the Browns had released Landry, and that he and Beckham would be free agents at the same time, one Packers player had a flashbulb idea — why not reunite in Green Bay?

Packers safety Adrian Amos proposed the two long-time friends and college teammates at Louisiana State University (LSU) rekindle their professional relationship via a tweet on March 17.

“@OBJ 👀 @God_Son80 👀 yaw tryna play together again? 😂 😂 😂 ,” Amos tweeted.

Packers Could Sign Any of The Three WRs to Affordable Contracts

The idea isn’t quite so ludicrous as it sounds when one first hears it, particularly considering the price points at which Beckham and Landry could likely be had. Rapoport noted that very few players have ever received contracts with eight-figure annual values at this point in the offseason, and mitigating circumstances for all the receivers he mentioned could help keep cost low.

Beckham is coming off of an ACL tear in the Super Bowl, a game in which he may have been on track to win MVP had he not been hurt in the second quarter. His career experienced something of a revival with the Los Angeles Rams, where the three-time Pro Bowler gained more than 300 yards receiving and caught five touchdowns, after he forced his way out of Cleveland mid-season. He won’t be back on the field until some point in the mid-season of 2022, a fact that will drive his price down in and of itself.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, sustained an injury early in the season and his numbers suffered for it. He put up career lows of 52 catches, 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games played, per Pro Football Reference. The dip in production will likely also equal a dip in price, though Landry’s 2021 stats are not necessarily an accurate marker for what he could produce next year.

And finally, Jones is also coming off of a career-worst season. He caught just 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games with the Tennessee Titans last year. A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro wide receiver, Jones’ prime is behind him. However, just about any player could be expected to have something of a career resurgence after joining the two-time reigning NFL MVP in Rodgers, particularly one as naturally gifted as Jones.