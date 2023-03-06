Packers Meet with Wide Receiver with Elite Athleticism: Report

The Green Bay Packers may not know who will be playing quarterback in 2023 just yet, but general manager Brian Gutekunst was still busy meeting with playmakers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Despite Gutekunst changing his tune on Aaron Rodgers while speaking with reporters at the week-long event, no move has officially been made with the four-time MVP. Regardless of who is playing under center, they will need some more weapons to throw to.

Former Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba spoke with reporters during his media availability at the combine. When asked if he had met with the Packers, the young receiver revealed that he had a formal meeting with the team, noting that the team was in the market for a skill position player.

“They are definitely looking for a receiver,” Smith-Njigba said.

The Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round of the draft since 2002, when they took Javon Walker out of Florida State. Still, it’s not like the Packers haven’t taken wide receivers earlier in the draft with Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Greg Jennings, and Jordy Nelson all going in the second round over the last 20 years.

What Can Smith-Njigba Bring to Green Bay?

It may be an outside chance that the Packers go with a wide receiver in the first round, but Smith-Njigba could be a realistic target given his unique skill set.

The Buckeyes receiver had one of the best combine performances of any player at his position in Indianapolis. Despite not running the 40-yard dash, Smith-Njigba posted an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.41 with far and away the best times in the shuttle (3.93 seconds) and three-cone (6.57 seconds).

That elite athleticism was on display while at Ohio State, particularly in 2021 when playing alongside Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The dynamic slot receiver caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games while winning Rose Bowl MVP and setting an FBS bowl record with 347 receiving yards in the win over Utah.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba took a big step back in 2022 with just three games played due to a lingering hamstring issue. While his absence hurt his draft stock, the athletic testing from the combine should have reminded everyone what kind of skill set he can bring to an offense.

It’s a perfect fit for the Packers and Matt LaFleur who are in the market for a dynamic slot receiver with excellent movement skills and good size at 6’1″ and 196 pounds.

Why Do the Packers Need a Wide Receiver?

It’s becoming a broken record at this point, but the Packers are once again in the market for a wide receiver heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Packers have found their next star at the position in Christian Watson, who burned past defenses with his top-end play speed on the way to nine total touchdowns as a rookie. However, along with Watson, the only receivers currently under contract for 2023 are rookies in Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are both set to hit free agency. Lazard made his feelings clear following the team’s Week 18 loss that he had played his last game in Green Bay, while Cobb’s future is uncertain at 32 years old with significant injury history.

While a veteran addition might be a more stable addition for the Packers, an exciting rookie like Smith-Njigba could give Green Bay a much-needed slot threat to take some of the pressure off of Watson in 2023 and beyond.