Packers Work Out Former Steelers RB & Numerous Specialists

The Green Bay Packers are clearly still searching for another running back to add to their rotation ahead of Friday’s preseason opener against San Francisco.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for August 9, the Packers hosted running backs Jaylen Samuels, Dexter Williams, Kalen Ballage, Stevie Scott and rookie Calvin Turner for roster tryouts on Tuesday with their practice numbers at the position currently down to just four healthy rushers.

Samuels, a 2018 fifth-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, could be an appealing option for the Packers given his capabilities as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. While he recorded just 131 carries for 459 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Steelers, he added another 550 yards and four touchdowns on 82 receptions. He also played in three games as a member of Houston’s practice squad in 2021.

The Packers also brought in 12 other players for tryouts ahead of their first preseason game, including three kickers, three punters, two long snappers, two offensive tackles and two defensive backs. It could simply be that the Packers are trying to update their record of available players, but it might also signal they are looking to add more competition to the specialist room, especially since the only returning starter from last year’s group — veteran kicker Mason Crosby — is recovering from knee surgery.

Samuels or Williams Would Be Solid Choice

The Packers aren’t bringing in running backs to compete for top jobs in their offense. The need stems more from the fact that Patrick Taylor — their leading candidate for their No. 3 rushing role — is dealing with an injury and has not yet fully returned to practice, leaving them with a shortage of bodies for their upcoming preseason slate.

RB Patrick Taylor is also back at practice, at least in individual drills. He’s missed the last three practices with a groin injury. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 7, 2022

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur already said that Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will not play against the 49ers in their preseason opener, and Kylin Hill — a 2021 seventh-rounder who served as their No. 3 back from last season — is still recovering from the ACL tear he sustained during Week 8’s win over the Arizona Cardinals last October. With Patrick also out of the mix, the Packers are left with undrafted rookies Tyler Goodson and BJ Baylor to handle the rushing responsibilities alone on Friday.

That’s not ideal, even if both of them are deserving of extended reps in the preseason.

Fortunately, either Samuels or Williams would be a fine addition in terms of improving depth and competition. Samuels has considerably more experience than Williams and piques interest due to his strong resume as a receiving back, but Williams was a 2019 sixth-round pick for the Packers and has two full years of experience in their system. It depends on what the team wants more — experience or familiarity.