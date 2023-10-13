Packers Trade Proposal Flips Romeo Doubs for $15 Million WR

The Green Bay Packers have been depending on a pair of second-year wide receivers to lead their position group early in 2023, but ESPN believes one of them — Romeo Doubs — could be used as a trade chip to acquire the more prolific Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently cooked up 15 hypothetical trade packages involving star players rumored to be on the move before the October 31 trade deadline and proposed a deal that would see the Packers acquire the “tantalizing” Jeudy for a relatively high cost.

Barnwell’s proposal? The Packers deal away the second-year Doubs and a 2024 second-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for Jeudy and a 2024 fourth-round selection.

“Jeudy has shown tantalizing glimpses of potential since being drafted with the No. 15 overall selection in 2020, but injuries and middling quarterback play have cost him significant developmental time,” Barnwell wrote in his October 12 article for ESPN.

“He still averaged more than 2.0 yards per route run last season and is signed through 2024 for a total of just under $15 million, so the 24-year-old has the possibility to be extremely valuable if things break right over the next year-plus.”

Jerry Jeudy Has Upside, But So Does Romeo Doubs

The Packers trading for Jeudy would be quite the out-of-character move for general manager Brian Gutekunst. While insider reports have linked him to notable receiver trades in the past — the 2022 examples being Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore — he has never acquired a player at the trade deadline in his previous five years at the helm and has overall been reluctant to give up premium draft assets in order to add veterans.

Still, if the Broncos (1-5) are looking to deal, it might be worth a call from Gutekunst.

Jeudy has struggled along with the Broncos offense to begin the 2023 season, securing a measly 23 receptions for 236 yards and zero touchdowns over the first six games, but he is still just 24 years old and has flashed the makings of a No. 1 receiver in past years. He also recorded career-best numbers in 2022 — 67 receptions for 972 yards and six scores — despite the Broncos’ mid-tier passing offense and Russell Wilson struggling.

Whether Jeudy could be a star, though, is not the issue for the Packers. The real issue would be justifying the high cost that Barwell is proposing they pay to acquire Jeudy.

There is a good chance trading Doubs is a non-starter for the Packers. Not only has he been their biggest contributor in the receiving game through five games, but he is also only in the second year of his four-year rookie contract, making him quite affordable.

Even if the Broncos were willing to trade Jeudy for draft picks alone, the Packers would also have to consider the fact that Jeudy will be looking for a new contract in the near future. Jeudy has already had his $12.987 million fifth-year option picked up for the 2024 season, but he could potentially create problems for the Packers if he decides he wants a long-term contract extension on the books before next season begins.

Does the Packers offense look better right now if Jeudy is in the lineup? Potentially, but it is too far from a sure thing to risk giving up a playmaker and a premium pick for him.

Packers Could Find Cheaper Way to Add Veteran WR

The Packers fanbase has learned to meet just about any trade rumor involving a wide receiver with laughs based on how their favorite franchise has operated in the past. Still, it is not unreasonable to think they could add a veteran pass-catcher to their ranks in the coming weeks. It is just more likely that they would find that veteran in free agency.

The Packers might be content to let their young receiving corps continue developing, especially now that Christian Watson is healthy and back in the lineup, but there are a handful of options on the market if they feel a veteran could help Love’s development.

Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay and Jarvis Landry offer the most experience among the available receivers, but the Packers might need to prove they are still capable of winning the NFC North and making the playoffs to lure any of the three to Green Bay. And even then, each of the three might want contracts beyond what the Packers want to spend.

If pricing is an issue, then perhaps the Packers would be more interested in poaching a veteran off another team’s practice squad, such as Jamison Crowder or Chosen Anderson. Both receivers have struggled with their most recent teams, but they also have high-quality production on their records that could be enough to persuade the Packers to take a low-cost flier on them.

According to Over the Cap, the Packers have roughly $8.79 million in remaining cap space for the 2023 season, giving them the flexibility to add a veteran to their roster.