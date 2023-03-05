Packers Named Best Fit For All-Pro Safety

The Green Bay Packers have several needs that need to be addressed this offseason, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could take a big swing to fill one of those holes by bringing in an All-Pro safety.

With free agency approaching, Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report broke down the best fits for the top defensive free agents this offseason. Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III is one of the top free agents, and Ballentine mentioned the Packers as a top fit along with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

“Jessie Bates III brings versatility and durability to a defense,” Ballentine said. “The Packers have a talented defense and would be elevated by Bates, however, clearing the money to sign him might not be realistic. According to Over the Cap, the Packers could create $41.2 million in cap space through simple restructures, but those can come at the cost of future cap flexibility. But Adrian Amos is a free agent and the Packers could use the upgrade at the position.”

The cap situation could make things difficult, but the Packers have hit home runs when pursuing top free agents like Charles Woodson, Julius Peppers, and Za’Darius Smith. Bates could be the next free agent star in Green Bay if Gutekunst made the move.

Why Do the Packers Need a Safety?

While all of the attention on the Packers is going towards the quarterback position, it’s the safety spot that’s currently Green Bay’s biggest need.

Both Adrian Amos and surprising veteran Rudy Ford from last season are scheduled to hit free agency. The Packers have been discouraged by analysts from bringing back Amos, and Gutekunst has even publicly admitted that the veteran is likely gone this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Packers have just one more season of former first-round pick Darnell Savage. The 25-year-old has never taken the big step forward that the team was hoping for under defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Instead, the conversation has now moved to whether the team could offload his fully-guaranteed fifth-year option as part of an Aaron Rodgers trade package.

Savage is unlikely to be traded simply because the Packers have such a massive need at the position. However, if the team was able to sign a big free agent like Bates and draft another young player at the position, Savage could become expendable.

Can the Packers Afford a Big Free Agent?

As exciting as it is for Packers fans to think about acquiring a free agent like Bates, the team is still much more focused on clearing cap space for 2023.

The Packers cleared up some significant cap space early in the offseason by working with Aaron Jones on a $5 million pay cut and restructure to clear significant space. A week later, the Packers cleared another $16 million by restructuring the deals for Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, followed by a Kenny Clark move that freed up $11 million a week after that.

According to Over the Cap, the Packers are now $17.5 million under the cap with several moves still on the table. Gutekunst and his staff could still clear significant cap space by restructuring David Bakhtiari and signing Rashan Gary to an extension.

Until the happens, however, the Packers will likely be using this cap space to bring back their own free agents and putting money aside for draft picks instead of pursuing players like Bates.