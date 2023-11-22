Jets Considering Run at $140 Million Ex-Packers Star, Report Says

Aaron Rodgers might be on the cusp of reuniting with his most prolific weapon from his time as the Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback.

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has made his frustrations over the trajectory of the Raiders organization and Las Vegas potentially missing out on the playoffs for the second time since his arrival in 2022, amid a turnstile at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Jets will likely enter this offseason aiming to aggressively bolster the supporting cast around Rodgers.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are expected to make a run at Adams this offseason, and drop him into New York’s wide receiving corps that already includes young and dynamic field-stretcher Garrett Wilson.

Sources said they believe that whether the Raiders consider trading Adams could depend on how their season finishes. Since naming Antonio Pierce as interim head coach, the Raiders (5-5) have won both of their games and garnered recognition and respect from around the league, while Adams has looked and sounded extremely happy. … If the Raiders struggle down the stretch and Adams thinks a Rodgers reunion in New York enhances his chances of winning, he ultimately could wind up requesting a trade.

Schefter points out that the Jets reached out to the Raiders, at the NFL trade deadline, inquiring about pulling off a blockbuster trade at that point, but, the door hasn’t closed on a potential move this offseason.

“That will happen,” one source told ESPN. “I think so.”

Rodgers is potentially attempting a comeback this season, if the Jets can stay viable and in the AFC Playoff race into mid-December, from a torn Achilles suffered just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. Adding Adams to Rodgers’ collection of weapons, would certainly make the Jets even more dangerous in the AFC East in 2024.

This season, Adams has caught 64 passes for 741 yards with four touchdowns, despite being on the receiving end of passes from the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

During their eight seasons together in Green Bay, with the Packers, Adams caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns, en-route to garnering three First-Team All-Pro honors and making six trips to the Pro Bowl, while catching balls from Rodgers.

Multiple reports suggest that Adams has been on the Jets’ radar, ever since the moment that New York acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers, hoping to recreate much of the success that the duo experienced in Green Bay.

However, there is one hurdle to the Raiders actually trading Adams; his contract.

If Las Vegas trades Adams prior to June 1, the Raiders would absorb a $23.6 million dead-money charge against the cap in 2024. However, if the Raiders move on from their best receiver after June 1, that dead cap charge drops to just $7.8 million.

Las Vegas currently is projected to have $52.3 million in cap space next season, according to Spotrac, so it would likely come down to whether Adams forces his way out of town as a deciding factor whether to ultimately move him.

But, it seems clear that Rodgers and the Jets would welcome Adams with open arms, if the Raiders decide to eventually make a trade.