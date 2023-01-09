Matt LaFleur Sounds Off on Joe Barry, Potential Coaching Staff Changes

The Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach, and the 43-year-old opened up about his plans for the coaching staff in 2023 and beyond.

It was a disappointing season for the Packers, who finished the year with an 8-9 record that kept them from reaching the postseason. Although they could have snuck in with a win in Week 18, the Detroit Lions played spoiler with a 20-16 upset victory.

On Monday, January 9, LaFleur spoke with the media to answer questions about the team’s offseason plans. When asked about defensive coordinator Joe Barry, LaFleur revealed that he didn’t anticipate making any changes to the coaching staff for the 2023 season.

“I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all,” LaFleur said. “I think that although it wasn’t always pretty, I did think we started to improve as the year went on. I thought we saw more of an identity. I certainly thought we played well enough to win on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Packers were able to turn things around defensively during the final stretch run to put the team in a position to sneak into the playoffs, and that sounds like it might have been enough for Barry to keep his job.