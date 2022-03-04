Former Packers Starting Linebacker Signs With Rival Bears

A former Green Bay Packers inside linebacker caught on with the Chicago Bears earlier this week.

The Bears signed veteran Joe Thomas to a reserves contract on March 1, per an official announcement from the team. Thomas began his NFL career with the Packers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State. He played in Green Bay for three seasons, appearing in 42 games and starting eight.

Thomas parted ways with the Packers in 2018 and joined the Dallas Cowboys. He remained a member of that roster through 2020, appearing in 40 games and earning six starts. The linebacker split time last season between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in seven games collectively.

Over the course of his seven-year NFL career, Thomas has amassed 218 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, defensed 10 passes, tallied 8 quarterback hits, forced 2 fumbles and registered 1.5 sacks.

Free Agency Fireworks Expected in Green Bay Sooner Than Later

While some player movement has already begun around the NFL, the Packers front office remains more or less in a holding pattern as they wait for word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his desires for the future.

Rodgers is under contract for one more year but carries a $46.5 million salary cap hit in 2022 and can walk of his own accord following the season. Getting nothing in return for the two-time reigning MVP, who currently carries monster trade value even at 38 years old, would be a crippling outcome to kick off the post-Rodgers era in Green Bay.

The quarterback tried to push his way out of the franchise last offseason but ultimately reconciled with the team and returned. But things turned out the same for the Packers as they had the previous two years — a postseason exit prior to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers will either announce his intention to return to the Packers, which would likely include a multiyear contract extension worth upwards of $50 million per season, or ask for a trade. Rodgers has said he will make public his wishes for his playing future before the free agency period officially begins March 16.

Packers Face Free Agency Time Crunch While Waiting For Rodgers’ Decision

Unfortunately for Green Bay, Rodgers’ decision deadline date may not be soon enough to avoid disruptions to the team’s offseason plans.

“There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that, so that would be helpful,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Rodgers announcing his intentions sooner rather than later. “I would think we would know something before then.”

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams hits unrestricted free agency this month and Green Bay has until just March 8 to decide if they want to use the franchise tag option to keep him in town for another season. It is an important and difficult decision considering Adams has expressed the desire to sign a long-term deal that makes him the highest paid wideout in the NFL, while the Packers have to figure out a way to cut or restructure approximately $50 million in salary this offseason to meet the league’s cap requirements.

Hearing from Rodgers will help Green Bay decide how to bring back Adams, if they want to bring him back at all. The Packers can rework Rodgers’ contract to save money against the cap in 2022, which would make the re-signing of Adams more feasible whether it occurred via the franchise tag or a long-term contract.

But first, Rodgers needs to decide what he wants. The quarterback remains the initial domino that must fall in Green Bay before Gutekunst and company can begin building out the Packers’ 2022 roster — and the clock is ticking.