Packers Could Land ‘Dynamic’ First-Round Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have found some exciting weapons with two of their 2022 draft picks, but they could add yet another wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers with their first-round pick in 2023.

After Romeo Doubs held his own for the start of the season, it was the other rookie receiver in Christian Watson who had the breakout game in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. The former North Dakota State receiver went off for four catches, 107 yards, and three touchdowns, drawing comparisons by some fans to one of the greatest receivers ever.

Still, with veterans like Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard set to become free agents next offseason, the Packers could use another dynamic receiver, and Ryan Wilson with CBS Sports has just the player in mind, mocking USC wideout Jordan Addison to the Packers.

“The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years — including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history — so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1?” Wilson asked. “Addison isn’t a big target, but he’s one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere.”

With Doubs, Watson, and Addison, the Packers would have an exciting trio of receivers for years to come.

Jordan Addison Has Superstar Potential

Although he hasn’t played as much as fans were hoping for in 2022, Addison has already established himself as one of the most exciting receivers in college football.

Coming out of high school in Maryland, Addison was a 4-star recruit with quite a few options on where to play college football. He ultimately decided to play for the Pittsburgh Panthers, a program that helped launch him into national stardom.

Playing with Kenny Pickett, now the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Addison had a breakout season in 2021 with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. His production was so impressive that he was named a unanimous All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s most outstanding receiver.

After the departure of Pickett, Addison decided to transfer to USC to play for head coach Lincoln Riley. While he missed nearly a month with a hamstring injury, he has still caught 40 passes for 587 yards and seven scores.

Addison will be one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft if he decides to go pro after this season. He’s not the biggest player at 6’0″ and 175 pounds, but his explosiveness and deep-threat ability makes him a dangerous weapon, whether he’s playing on the outside or in the slot at the next level.

Why Do the Packers Need Another Receiver?

When everyone is healthy, the Packers actually have quite a few weapons to work with this season. However, that situation changes drastically in 2023 with the team’s salary cap problems.

The Packers currently have just $5 million in cap space for 2023 according to Over the Cap, and that’s before they offer new contracts to any pending free agents. To make matters worse, the Packers will potentially be losing Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Sammy Watkins all to free agency if they can’t find ways to clear cap space.

Doubs and Watson will be on rookie deals for the coming years, making them cheap weapons for Aaron Rodgers, or whoever plays quarterback in the future. However, if the Packers can’t afford to keep any of their veterans in 2023, then they’re going to need to go back to the draft to find other receivers to keep the offense moving.