Packers Urged to Add Slot WR Replacement for Cobb, Lazard

The Green Bay Packers have some big questions to answer this offseason, and if they end up parting ways with Randall Cobb and/or Allen Lazard, then the team will need to find a slot receiver replacement in the 2023 NFL draft.

Both Lazard and Cobb are set to his free agency after the 2022 season. With the emergence of rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with the team’s cap constraints, it could be difficult for general manager Brian Gutekunst to find a way to re-sign one or both of the veteran wideouts.

If that’s the case, then the Packers could stand to add another receiver who can operate in the slot. Kent Weyrauch with FantasyPros had an ideal player for the Packers in his latest mock draft, having the team take USC’s Jordan Addison.

“I know last year we just went through the ‘will the Packers draft a receiver in the first round?’ rigamarole, and I know that they did come away with both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs,” Weyrauch said. “However, it’s clear that if the Packers want Aaron Rodgers to return, they still need more help at receiver. Jordan Addison fits that bill. Though his strengths are similar to Watson’s, he is capable of working out of the slot to replace Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.”

Jordan Addison is a Future NFL Star

Unlike some prospects in the 2023 draft, Jordan Addison will already be coming into the league as a star in the football world.

Addison was a 4-star recruit coming out of Maryland in the 2020 recruiting class and one of the top-five athletes in the country. His offers included FBS programs like Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Wake Forest, but Addison decided to play for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

After a solid freshman season at Pitt, Addison burst onto the national spotlight in 2021 while catching passes from Kenny Pickett. He finished the season with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning consensus All-American honors and the Fred Biletnikoff Award going to the nation’s top receiver.

Once Pickett declared for the NFL draft, Addison decided to transfer to USC to play for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley. Unfortunately, a lingering hamstring injury kept the explosive receiver off of the field more than he would have liked.

At 6’0″ and 175 pounds, Addison is a wiry-thin receiver with excellent explosiveness and a good feel for his footwork when running routes. His ability to create separation helps him stand out in this year’s draft class, and his top-end speed makes him a deep threat as well as a playmaker after the catch. For a team like the Packers, it’s an ideal fit in the slot to pair with Watson and Doubs for the future.

Latest Packers News

While fans are getting ready for the holidays with their families, the Packers have been busy heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day.

The Packers started the week just before Monday Night Football by releasing veteran receiver Sammy Watkins. The return of Doubs from his ankle injury made it hard for Watkins to see more playing time, but the veteran quickly found a new job, reuniting with the Baltimore Ravens.

In more positive news, the Packers were able to strike a deal with Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. The former second-round pick agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract that will keep him from entering free agency after this season.

Green Bay’s season isn’t over yet, and with the team’s playoff hopes still alive, there are bound to be more moves before the year is over, whether they involve adding new players or working out extensions for other upcoming free agents like Rashan Gary.