Jordan Love Gifts Packers ‘Big Time’ Performance in Chicago

In the Green Bay Packers’ season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears, the mass transition on the offensive side of the ball was evident.

The team allowed a handful of respected veterans to walk in unrestricted free agency this past spring, from wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis. After signing with the Bears, the latter pair discovered what it felt like to be on the opposite side of the rivalry.

A — mostly — fresh crop of receivers, a rookie tight end making his first start and a first-year starting quarterback.

Yet, the song remained the same.

Aaron Rodgers’ departure in April didn’t matter — the Packers throttled the Bears at Soldier Field. Their relentless assault culminated in an 18-point victory that not only marked their ninth consecutive win over the Bears, but it’s their seventh consecutive victory by at least two scores.

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Jones ‘Inspires Us’

A catalyst behind such an encouraging, convincing win was the play of Love, the former Utah State product that’s spent three seasons on the bench, absorbing as much information from Rodgers as humanly possible.

Sans Christian Watson, who didn’t practice all week leading up to the game due to a hamstring injury, the Packers’ offense didn’t appear to skip a beat.

Love completed 15 of his 27 pass attempts for 245 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He recorded a 123.2 passer rating en route to finding six different receivers — one of them being running back Aaron Jones. The team’s 28-year-old tailback accounted for 86 of those yards on back-to-back possessions to begin the second half.

After offensive tackle Rasheed Walker reported as an eligible player and essentially served as a sixth offensive lineman, Jones was on the receiving end of a screen pass from Love, scampering 51 yards up the right the sideline until he was shoved out of bounds inside the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Jones punched in a one-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing possession, Love found Jones on 4th-and-3 for a 35-yard touchdown that spotted the Packers an 18-point lead.

After tallying 24 yards via five carries on the Packers’ opening possession, he didn’t touch the ball again until the team’s first drive of the second half. He’d end the afternoon with 127 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns from just 11 touches.

“He’s a guy that tilts the field,” said head coach Matt LaFleur after the win. “He’s so dynamic, so explosive — and take all of his ability as a football player out of it. He means so much to that locker room by his actions, by what he says and what he does on a daily basis. He’s a real leader in that locker room, he’s a real leader for our football team.

“He inspires everybody and he comes to work each and every day with a great attitude. I’ve said it a million times about the kind of person he is — you cannot have enough Aaron Jones’ on your football team.”

Play

Packers’ Love was Clutch When Needed Against the Bears

Entering the season, Love was — and still is — and unknown commodity. The Packers have to endure the ebbs and flows of a full, 17-game season before any declaration can be made.

Nevertheless, they have to feel encouraged by what Love put on the field on Sunday. There were some missed opportunities and a ghastly two-minute offense to end the first half — although, rookie kicker Anders Carlson saved the day with a 52-yard field goal — but that’s the sporadic life you’re going to live and die by with a young, blossoming signal-caller.

“I couldn’t be more proud of his performance, his poise,” LaFleur said. “There’s big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love and I think the guys — they’re gonna rally around him. They’re excited for him, they love him, they respect him. He comes to work every day with a great attitude and great energy; I think you saw that today.”

Above all else, Love rose to the challenge when the Packers absolutely needed him to.

Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 1 on 3rd & 4th down:

– 8-for-10

– 141 passing yards

– 2 TD, 0 INT At his best in gotta have it situations on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/o89BOeT4cC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2023

On third and fourth downs in Chicago, he completed eight of his 10 pass attempts for 141 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, aside from a fumbled snap exchange that he quickly scooped up before firing a 37-yard pass to Musgrave, Love didn’t turn the ball over or commit any costly errors.

“That’s big time,” LaFleur said. “I think the quarterbacks’ number one responsibility — we talk about it all the time — is taking care of the football. Anytime you have a quarterback that takes care of the football, you have the chance to win games.”