NFL GM Shares His Evaluation on Jordan Love, Future With Packers

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Green Bay Packers.

In Florham Park, 976 miles away from where Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship and won four NFL MVP awards, he is the face of a resurgent New York Jets roster with aspirations to add a second Lombardi Trophy to their collection.

But, in the shadows of Lambeau Field where Rodgers was the face of the franchise for over a decade, Jordan Love aims to finally emerge from Rodgers’ shadow.

“It’s definitely a little hard to fairly evaluate him today,” a current NFL general manager told Heavy. “But, he’s an athletic and strong-armed quarterback, who will need to learn to process information quickly if he’s going to be successful.”

One thing is certain. Brian Gutekunst is “all-in” on Love.

Gutekunst believes the young quarterback has a tremendously high ceiling, sources close to the Packers’ general manager.

“Jordan is a good-sized quarterback with enough arm talent and athletic ability to be a quality starter in this league,” an NFC executive with ties to the Packers told Heavy. “It just comes down to if he can handle it all, mentally.”

The Packers chose Love No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, and after trading Rodgers to the Jets, the organization will finally get its chance to turn the page and see if Love can deliver a promising next chapter for one of the more storied franchises in all of sports.

Packers Building Around Jordan Love

For as much of a wedge was driven between Rodgers and the Packers, Green Bay has invested significant resources in young talent the past two offseasons, and Love is certain to benefit from those new arrivals.

Over the past two years, the Packers have added receivers Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, during last year’s draft, along with a pair of pass-catching tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft joining the fold in this year’s draft.

Love appeared in four games, completing 66.7% of his passes for 195 yards with 1 touchdown.

When he did get the chance to take the field, Love clearly showed the Packers enough to be comfortable turning over the reigns of the franchise to him.

Meanwhile, Watson overcame early-season jitters, going on to catch 41 passes for 611 yards with 7 touchdowns. Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism for Love and the Packers’ offense this season is the fact that Green Bay quarterbacks posted a whopping 123.3 passer rating on Watson’s 65 targets during the 2022 campaign.

The Packers boast a young and ascending offense, with Love as the benefactor.

How Good Can the Packers Be in 2023?

The landscape around the Packers has shifted dramatically, especially in the NFC North.

After the Detroit Lions dispatched the Packers 37-30, on Sunday night football inside Lambeau in the final game of the 2022 regular season, dashing Green Bay’s playoff hopes, it would seem the Lions and not the Packers are the to beat within the division.

Some growing pains for Love are to be expected. But, as former NFL Executive of the Year Jeff Diamond points out, Love’s best days — and perhaps the Packers’ could be ahead.

“I was impressed with Love’s performance against the Eagles’ excellent defense last season and I think he has a chance to be a very good QB,” Diamond told Heavy. “I think Love will be a middle-of-the-pack QB stats-wise this season and the Packers will be around .500 and finish behind the Vikings and Lions in the NFC North.

“In 2024 when Green Bay doesn’t have Rodgers’ $40 million in dead money strangling their cap. They’ll have an opportunity to put more talent around Love so he has a better chance to flourish.”