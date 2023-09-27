The Green Bay Packers have asked several players to step up in the absence of wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones, including one who primarily lines up on defense and special teams.
Green Bay called All-Pro kickoff returner and slot cornerback Keisean Nixon’s number during the second quarter of the team’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24. Nixon recorded the first carry of his career, which went for 11 yards and a first down.
Quarterback Jordan Love spoke on Nixon’s offensive debut during a media session Tuesday.
“I think he loved being out there on offense,” Love said. “We’ve had that play in and we were waiting to dial it up. I think the more we can get him out there, the more tricks we can do with him. He’s an explosive playmaker as well, and it’ll help to have him out there — maybe disguise some stuff, too, with him. But yeah, I think he’s eager to get some more plays.”
Keisean Nixon Confirms He’s Looking for More Action on Packers Offense in Future
Nixon also had some microphone time scheduled on Tuesday and talked about the play the Packers offense ran for him, as well as his hopes for the future in that regard.
”Yeah, I hopefully get more,” Nixon said. “That was not bad for the first play, right? Yeah, some legendary s***.”
He added that he enjoyed appearing in all three phases of the game for Green Bay against New Orleans and praised the coaching staff for the freedom they’ve afforded him since joining the team last season.
“I think I play every phase? I mean, you versatile as hell, you know? It’s kinda lit,” Nixon continued. “When … I used to play for other teams, they try to always keep me like a robot in a shell, stuff like that. If you know me, if I can just be myself, I play better honestly.”
Keisean Nixon Has Struggled Early as Packers’ Slot CB
Nixon, who led the NFL in kickoff return attempts (35) and yardage (1,009) last year, has struggled in an increased role as the team’s primary slot cornerback this season.
After playing a total of 169 snaps in coverage in 2022, Nixon has seen 97 coverage snaps through three games this year and allowed 10 receptions on 11 targets plus a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. The CB has recorded 1 pass breakup and allowed opposing quarterbacks to amass a collective rating of 122.9 when throwing against him, according to Pro Football Reference.
Green Bay may decide to ride with Nixon, or the team could pursue another cornerback and reduce his defensive snaps. On Monday, Bleacher Report’s NFL staff suggested former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Bryce Callahan as a free-agent option for the Packers.
Callahan is a seven-year NFL veteran with 81 games played and 56 starts on his resumé. He played for the Chargers last season on a one-year deal worth just shy of $1.3 million.