The Green Bay Packers have asked several players to step up in the absence of wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones, including one who primarily lines up on defense and special teams.

Green Bay called All-Pro kickoff returner and slot cornerback Keisean Nixon’s number during the second quarter of the team’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24. Nixon recorded the first carry of his career, which went for 11 yards and a first down.

Quarterback Jordan Love spoke on Nixon’s offensive debut during a media session Tuesday.

“I think he loved being out there on offense,” Love said. “We’ve had that play in and we were waiting to dial it up. I think the more we can get him out there, the more tricks we can do with him. He’s an explosive playmaker as well, and it’ll help to have him out there — maybe disguise some stuff, too, with him. But yeah, I think he’s eager to get some more plays.”

Keisean Nixon Confirms He’s Looking for More Action on Packers Offense in Future

Nixon also had some microphone time scheduled on Tuesday and talked about the play the Packers offense ran for him, as well as his hopes for the future in that regard.

”Yeah, I hopefully get more,” Nixon said. “That was not bad for the first play, right? Yeah, some legendary s***.”

He added that he enjoyed appearing in all three phases of the game for Green Bay against New Orleans and praised the coaching staff for the freedom they’ve afforded him since joining the team last season.

“I think I play every phase? I mean, you versatile as hell, you know? It’s kinda lit,” Nixon continued. “When … I used to play for other teams, they try to always keep me like a robot in a shell, stuff like that. If you know me, if I can just be myself, I play better honestly.”