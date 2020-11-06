Packers Make Unexpected Roster Move With QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers placed first-round rookie quarterback Jordan Love and starting rookie linebacker Krys Barnes on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday following Thursday night’s win in San Francisco.

While the Packers are not allowed to say whether either player tested positive for the coronavirus or simply came into close contact with an infected person, it is worth noting Love and Barnes — who are former high school teammates — are roommates in Green Bay and would have had exposure to each other that other Packers may have avoided.

Finally able to confirm that Packers LB Krys Barnes tested positive, as @RapSheet said. Source said just now that he still doesn’t have any symptoms. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 6, 2020

The Packers now have five players on their reserve/COVID-19 list, including three of their top four picks from the 2020 NFL draft. Second-round running back AJ Dillon tested positive coming out of last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on the list, taking both fellow rusher Jamaal Williams and fifth-round rookie linebacker Kamal Martin with him as “high-risk close contacts.”

Fortunately, the Packers could have all five of them back before their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 15, nine days from when the latest COVID-19 transactions were made. Each player would need to pass the necessary return protocols, but none would necessarily have to miss Week 10’s home game.

In the meantime, the Packers have five open spaces on their active roster that will likely remain unfilled until their COVID-19 designations are ready to reclaim them. The only instance in which they might add someone else would be if one or multiple appeared unlikely to be cleared in time for Week 10, and even that wouldn’t be evident yet.

