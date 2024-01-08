Packers’ Matt LaFleur Issues Emphatic Message on Jordan Love After Playoff Berth

The Green Bay Packers are playoff bound after Jordan Love accomplished something in his first year as the team’s full-time starter that Aaron Rodgers couldn’t in his last — defeat a rising divisional opponent at home in a win-and-in game for the postseason.

Love was practically perfect on Sunday afternoon, January 7, as the Packers bested the Chicago Bears 17-9 to cap a three-game win streak that landed Green Bay (9-8) the last Wildcard spot and the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. He completed 27-of-32 passes for 316 yards and 2 TDs, earning a rating of 128.6.

What’s more, Love was at his best in the game’s biggest moments. The QB orchestrated a 12-play, 61-yard drive that ran the last 6:08 off the clock in a one-score game, refusing to allow Bears QB Justin Fields a chance to tie the score. Green Bay made four 1st-downs on the drive, including two 3rd-down completions from Love of 15 yards each on 3rd-and-2 and 3rd-and-7 plays, respectively.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur emphatically praised the 25-year-old quarterback for his poise and performance under the highly-pressurized circumstances.