Ex-Packers QB Submits Jordan Love as NFL MVP After Romp of Cowboys

That Jordan Love is the Green Bay Packers QB of the future is not in question. That he was elite for much of this season and the team’s first playoff game in the post-Aaron Rodgers era is hard to argue. That he should have been placed alongside Lamar Jackson for serious consideration as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player is now a viable discussion.

That’s what Kurt Benkert thinks, at least. The former Packers backup QB submitted on social media that Love may be the MVP after Green Bay’s new hope picked apart the Dallas Cowboys defense to the tune of 48 points in a blowout road win on Sunday night, January 14.

“Let’s have a conversation,” Benkert posted to X. “Jordan Love NFL MVP?”

To paraphrase: responses ranged from “Give it a couple years,” to “Love should have at least gotten votes,” to “He would have a legitimate case if playoff games counted.” But very few responses suggested that Benkert’s proposition was crazy, perhaps because the argument for Love as MVP is a lot better than one suggesting he is nowhere close.

Jordan Love Had Monster Year in First Season as Packers’ Starter

Forget, for a moment, the fact that Love rode the bench for three years behind Rodgers and had to fill the shoes of not one, but two Hall of Famers in Rodgers and Brett Favre and lived up to those expectations.

Also forget that Love led the Packers to a playoff berth and an impressive playoff win in his first year as the starter after the team limped out to a 3-6 start. The QB’s counting statistics alone put him in elite company throughout the league in 2023.

Love finished 7th in passing yards with 4,159, per NFL.com. He was second in touchdown passes (32) to only Dak Prescott, who Love then clearly outclassed in Green Bay’s Wild Card win Sunday night. He also completed a respectable 64.2% of his passes at a clip of 7.2 yards per attempt and threw only 11 interceptions. The Packers finished the year 9-8, winning their final three games of the season to earn the No. 7 seed/final playoff spot in the NFC.

MVP is a regular season award but, for what it’s worth, Love finished his playoff debut 16-of-21 for 272 yards, 3 TDs and a nearly perfect passer rating of 157.2.

Jordan Love Cements Status as Packers’ Next Star QB After Huge Win in Dallas

While Love had already done enough to convince a significant portion of the Packers fan base that he was the real deal and a legitimate replacement for Rodgers, a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion.

On Sunday night, Love wowed media members into provocative and emphatic declarations about his status on social media.

“……….is Love getting even better?” Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Co. posted to X.

Andy Herman of Packer Report took it a bit further than Mosqueda, with a more powerful choice of language.

“He’s the f***ing one,” Herman wrote. “He’s it. Holy s***.”

Love can add to his growing reputation next Saturday, as the Packers opened as 10-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.