Jordan Love Shows Off Progress in Viral Workout Video

Jordan Love is already getting a jump on Year 2 with the Green Bay Packers.

Fans were given a glimpse into Love’s development on Monday when the Packers’ young quarterback shared a series of workout clips to his Instagram story, having filmed them earlier in the day while running drills in his hometown of Bakersfield, Calif. He only threw five passes in the videos, but each one showed off footwork and passing mechanics that looked much improved from his college days at Utah State.

Packers QB Jordan Love putting in offseason work today in his hometown of Bakersfield, CA. pic.twitter.com/ZrP9jwRVdA — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) April 5, 2021

Expectations for Love Heading into Year 2?

Little has been seen of Love since the Packers traded up and drafted him at No. 26 overall in last April’s draft. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly limited his first NFL offseason, forcing him to go without a rookie minicamp or preseason games that might have otherwise helped him adjust to the pros.

Love also didn’t play a single snap of his rookie year. The Packers decidedly made him their third-string quarterback and tasked him with learning their playbook behind the scenes while Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle filled out their top two quarterback spots. It was a safe, future-focused move that panned out even better thanks to Rodgers winning his third career MVP.

Now, though, Boyle is no longer on the roster and Love is positioned to become Rodgers’ primary backup for the 2021 season. That doesn’t necessarily mean the 2020 first-round pick will see any significant playing time behind Rodgers, but it does place greater responsibility on his shoulders being one play away from the top job.

Love’s Debut Tentatively Set for Preseason

Almost a full year has passed since Packer Nation was forced to come to terms with Love’s surprise selection. While some may only find the move more puzzling after Rodgers’ excellent 2020 season, there is a middle ground for fans to find where they can root for and appreciate both of the Packers quarterbacks, even if they won’t be able to coexist forever.

For those eagerly awaiting Love’s debut, the moment to finally see him in action will almost certainly come in August during the Packers’ first preseason game. Rodgers typically doesn’t play in the preseason and seems even less likely to do so after bypassing it without trouble in 2020, which should mean Love will be the centerpiece of all three exhibition games.

“I think it’s very important for Jordan to get as many live reps (as possible) — and that’s not just him but all young players, specifically quarterbacks,” Gutekunst said last month about the upcoming preseason. “With Jordan specifically, yeah, it was disappointing we weren’t able to get him out there in the preseason this year. Looking forward to it this year. The more the better. Guys get better through playing. Practice is always important, but the live-game reps for all players is something you can’t replace.”

