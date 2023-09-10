NFL Universe Explodes with Praise for Packers QB Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback Jordan Love authored the same old story against the Chicago Bears in what has become a lopsided division rivalry.

Love led the youngest offense in football into the gauntlet of Solider Field on Sunday, September 10, and ended up leaving with a dominant 38-20 victory and an impressive debut to kick off his first season as the team’s full-time starter.

Green Bay’s QB couldn’t be stopped, completing 15-of-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and a rating of 123.2. He also carried the ball three times for 12 yards. What made the performance even more impressive was that Love accomplished it without wide receiver Christian Watson, who team doctors ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury.

The result was a deluge of praise on social media from some of the biggest media names around the NFL.

“Really impressive debut for Jordan Love,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg posted on X. “Showing a lot of poise, on the road, playing without his best receiver.”

Jordan Love Shouted Out Across Social Media for Impressive Win Over Bears

Greenberg started the Love love-fest, but it certainly didn’t end there.

“Give Jordan Love some LOVE,” Skip Bayless of Fox Sports wrote online. “Poised, accurate, no crumbling under the pressure to replace the new King of New York, ‘Mr. Hard Knocks,’ Mr. ‘I Own The Bears.’ It’s now 37-14 Packers at Chicago.”

“I can confirm per multiple sources that the deed to the Bears has been transferred from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love,” Andy Herman of Packer Report joked. “The deal was made before Rodgers left Green Bay and brokered by their shared agent.”

“By the way, Jordan Love is the first player with a three-TD pass game this season,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN chimed in.

And in perhaps the highest praise of the afternoon considering its source, former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman shouted out Love.

“These afternoon games are 🔥🔥🔥,” Sherman wrote on X. “Jordan Love showing up big for GB.”

Romeo Doubs Steps Up for Jordan Love, Packers Offense

While Love was spectacular Sunday, he doesn’t deserve all the credit.

Demovsky reported in June that practice reps showed over and again that wide receiver Romeo Doubs figured to be Love’s top target once the regular season began. His prediction came true, at least in Week 1, as Doubs led the team in catches (4) and touchdowns (2) on his way to 26 receiving yards.

Doubs was questionable for the game with a hamstring issue of his own, though he was able to make it onto the field where he came up big for his new starting quarterback.

Running back Aaron Jones was also key in the passing game, leading the team with 86 yards on two receptions. Jones caught a touchdown pass to complement a rushing TD and 41 yards on the ground.

Tha Packers are now 18-3 against the Bears since 2013, including nine consecutive victories as of Sunday.