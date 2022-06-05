Packers On Verge of Trading Former First-Round Pick: Report

The Green Bay Packers hold the rights to a valuable asset who isn’t likely to see the field anytime soon barring injury, meaning his greatest potential value lies in trade rather than play.

It has been five years since 38-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed a game due to injury and three years since he failed to win the honor of NFL MVP. It was just two years ago that the Packers traded up to draft Rodgers’ supposed replacement in Jordan Love, who has had few chances to prove himself during the regular season, none of which he has capitalized on.

Green Bay didn’t bite on any trade offers for Love during this year’s NFL Draft, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in May that they received. But Rapoport added that the team is willing to move Love for the right price, which the team is more likely to receive if the young QB can prove himself this coming season.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN laid out Love’s situation in 2022 as part of a piece published on Friday, June 3.

“Here’s why it’s a critical juncture for both Love and the team that took him in the first round of the 2020 draft: If the Packers believe Rodgers will play beyond 2022, then they probably will try to trade Love next offseason,” Demovsky wrote. “If they keep him, they’ll have to decide by next May whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.”

Packers Waiting For Right Offer to Move on From QB Jordan Love

The Packers had the chance to move Love in late April and early May, but didn’t get the right price, according to Rapoport during an appearance on the Tuesday, May 10 edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

I do think they had some interest. I don’t think they had any offer that would make it so they had to move on from [Love]. The problem is, his value as a backup is real. That is an important thing. I guarantee somebody would trade a fifth-rounder for Jordan Love. I’m sure somebody would trade a fourth-rounder for Jordan Love. But is that enough for the Packers? God forbid something happens to Aaron Rodgers, is that enough for the Packers to say, ‘You know, we’ll do this, we’ll figure it out later.’ They want the security of Love, who knows their system, who they still like. We don’t know if he’s gonna be what they think he’s gonna be, but they still like him. So none of those deals would be enough for them to give up on their backup in case Rodgers gets hurt. Now, if someone is willing to give maybe a [second-rounder], definitely; or a [third-rounder], maybe. Then I think [the Packers] would say, ‘You know what, we’ll take the [trade], we’ll sign a veteran backup, and we’ll deal with it.’ It’s just the value hasn’t come close to meeting what they would do for it.

Love Has ‘Swagger Back,’ According to Teammate A.J. Dillon

One thing that might help Love prove himself to the NFL world and get a shot elsewhere, as well as help the Packer in their ability to trade him, is that one of his prominent offensive teammates said recently that the backup QB has got “his swagger back.”

Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon told Demovsky as much last week.

“He’s got his swagger back,” Dillon said.

Where Love lost his swagger is hard to say, thought it may have been when he stepped in for Rodgers last season against the Kansas City Chiefs when he was sidelined due to COVID protocols in Week 9.

Love went 19 for 34 passing for 190 yards to go along with one TD and one INT. The Packers lost 13-7 in an anemic offensive performance.

Green Bay’s young, backup QB will certainly have to prove more than that this coming year, either in preseason or the regular season, to garner real interest from other teams. However, the Packers have incentive to showcase his skills as general manger Brian Gutekunst appears ready to move on from Love should the price ever prove right.

Gutekunst spoke about the situation Friday, May 6, during an interview with Mike Clemens of the Wisconsin Radio Network.

“I think we’re excited about [Love’s] development,” the Packers GM said. “He’s going into his third year. He showed really good signs last year. I think his future is bright.”