Former Packers First-Rounder Expected to Demand Trade Over Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have spent three seasons with one foot in the present and one foot in the future, but the time to pick a direction is fast-approaching.

Right now, the entirety of the franchise’s focus is on beating a decimated Los Angeles Rams team at Lambeau Field on Monday, December 19, and keeping alive their thin hopes at a Wildcard playoff berth. But if Green Bay (5-8) loses — either to the Rams or any of the other opponents remaining on their schedule, thereby facing elimination from the postseason — the attention will immediate turn toward an uncertain, and potentially, volatile situation under center.

Circumstances in Green Bay make it more and more likely that the organization will be forced to choose between starter Aaron Rodgers and former first-round pick/backup QB Jordan Love. That may not prove the case if Love decides he’s willing to continue sitting behind Rodgers for a fourth consecutive year, but one Packers insider doesn’t believe the third-year player is willing to do that.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Jason Wilde of The Athletic said, per Peter Bukowski on Twitter. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Love Speaks Out on Sitting Behind Rodgers, as Peers Make Way in NFL