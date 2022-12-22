Proposed Trade Lands Packers Multiple Picks for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers will have an important decision to make about the future of quarterback Jordan Love in the upcoming 2023 offseason, and a trade to a new team is certainly a possibility for the 2020 first-rounder if the Packers decide to keep moving forward with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as their starter.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus recently explored two realistic scenarios for the Packers regarding possible offseason quarterback trades: one sending Rodgers to the New York Jets for an enormous draft haul and another flipping Love to the Washington Commanders for a pair of picks that would allow the Packers to recoup some of the value they originally sunk into him.

“We’re not suggesting both of these trades will happen; it’s an either/or decision for Green Bay,” Spielberger wrote. “It has already been rumored that Love may request a trade if Rodgers returns for 2023, and it makes sense in a pivotal offseason where Love has a fully guaranteed fifth-year option for 2024 valued around $20 million that must be exercised or declined — whether that’s by the Packers or another club.”

Spielberger’s trade proposal would see the Commanders send the Packers a second- and fifth-round pick in exchange for Love, who would leave behind $1.64 million in dead cap on Green Bay’s books for the 2023 season. The Packers originally traded away the Nos. 30 and 136 picks to move up to No. 26 for Love in the 2020 draft, but it might be the best offer they could expect if they want/need to move Love this offseason.

How Much Compensation Could Packers Expect for Love?

Part of the reason Love’s trade value is even being discussed at this point is due to something one of the Packers beat writers — Jason Wilde — said earlier in December about the situation during an appearance on Homer & Tony for ESPN Milwaukee.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan on Friday afternoon,” Wilde told the radio hosts on December 9. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to Year 4 and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

If Love did request a trade in the offseason, the Packers would be under no obligation to honor his request. They have not yet decided whether to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, but doing so would mean locking him down for the next two years before needing to make another decision. That said, Love could try a few tactics — such as not reporting for OTAs or training camp — to force their hand if they bring back Rodgers for another season and he doesn’t want to ride the bench again.

Either way, it is unclear what the precise trade value for Love would be at this point. He looked good in his relief work against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, but his spot start against Kansas City in 2021 is the only other game in which he has played meaningful reps. Maybe the first-round potential and the fact that Love has been learning from Rodgers for almost three full seasons could work to the Packers’ advantage, but is the offer of a second and a fifth that Spielberger proposed too rich for any team interested?

What Other Trade Suitors Could Inquire About Love?

The Commanders could be one of the teams interested in Love if the Packers start taking trade calls about him, but there is a good chance they wouldn’t be the only ones with a few other teams desperate to find a new quarterback before the 2023 season.

The Indianapolis Colts are an obvious suitor. Their quarterback position has been a revolving door since Andrew Luck retired in 2019 with veteran Matt Ryan the latest starter to arrive and disappoint. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network back around the 2020 NFL draft, the Colts were also interested in Love before the Packers moved up to get him, giving him an actual connection to the AFC team.

The New York Giants might also be in the market for a quarterback if they are unable to/decide not to retain Daniel Jones beyond the 2022 season. Tampa Bay, too, could suddenly need to fill the starter spot if Tom Brady leaves or retires from the NFL. There might also be quarterback voids with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks as well.