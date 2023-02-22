Packers First-Round Pick Could Request Trade: Report

As if the Green Bay Packers didn’t have enough to deal with regarding the future of Aaron Rodgers, another former first-round pick is ready to request a trade if the four-time MVP is back in 2023.

Packers fans are eagerly waiting on a decision from Rodgers about his future. The 39-year-old recently took a darkness retreat to consider his options, but that hasn’t stopped media outlets and personalities from speculating on potential trade proposals.

There’s still the possibility that Rodgers decides to return and play for the Packers, however. If that happens, Matt Schneidman with The Athletic believes that backup quarterback Jordan Love will decide to request a trade of his own.

“[Green Bay’s] starter will either be Rodgers or Jordan Love,” Schneidman said. “If Rodgers starts, there’s a chance Love will request a trade and the Packers grant it. If Love starts, that means Rodgers isn’t on the team anymore. The Packers figure to target a young quarterback to back up Rodgers if Love leaves, maybe even another high draft pick, and a proven veteran backup to provide insurance behind Love.”

Schneidman isn’t the first reporter to discuss Love as a potential trade target. Jason Wilde discussed the 24-year-old considering a trade back in December of 2022 if Rodgers returns as the starter next season.

Where Could Aaron Rodgers Be Traded?

Even if Rodgers hasn’t formally made a decision about his future, there are still a handful of teams that are likely calling Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst about a possible trade.

One team that has been linked consistently to Rodgers has been the New York Jets. The struggles of Zach Wilson and the emergence of a strong defensive unit have the Jets in the market for a veteran QB to help the team win now.

However, the Jets could go in a different direction if Rodgers isn’t interested or doesn’t make a decision about his future shortly. The Jets recently had a visit with free agent QB Derek Carr, with the meeting going “very well” according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well' 👀🗽 "[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer.'" — @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/eyBpLR8HRB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023

If the Jets go with Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders become the top potential landing spot for Rodgers. Former Packers teammate Davante Adams has already campaigned for a reunion with the superstar quarterback, and their release of Carr has the team in the market for a new starter under center.

Other teams could be interested in acquiring the 39-year-old veteran, but as of right now the Jets and Raiders appear to be the top two contenders in the Rodgers sweepstakes.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Be a Starter?

Love has been waiting patiently to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and even if that doesn’t happen in Green Bay, it’s likely it’ll happen somewhere next season.

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love was taken by the Packers to be the eventual successor to Rodgers. That could have happened sooner, but the veteran QB elevated his play on the way to winning back-to-back MVP awards to keep Love on the sideline a bit longer.

The 24-year-old has only logged one start through three seasons in Green Bay, struggling to get things moving against the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021. However, Love looked much more comfortable replacing an injured Rodgers this season against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff have seen more of Love than anyone, so if they’re comfortable with how he’s looked in practice, it could give the team extra motivation to move on from Rodgers this offseason.