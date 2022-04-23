Packers Trade Proposal Flips Jordan Love For Top-10 Pick in NFL Draft

Talk of a possible trade between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf has been getting all the hype, but another deal between the NFC rivals involving QB Jordan Love and a top-10 pick may be more likely.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell took an in-depth look at potential first-round trades that fans could see go down when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, April 28. With two selections in each of the first two rounds, the Packers were featured heavily in Barnwell’s examination. That included a move that would see Green Bay send Love, the No. 28 overall pick and the No. 59 overall pick to Seattle in exchange for the Seahawks’ No. 9 pick.

Were the Packers to make such a deal, the end game would presumably be to select one of the top wide receivers in this year’s deep group of prospects at the position. Mock drafts projecting who Green Bay might target generally assume the team will be picking twice in the 20s. However, a move into the top-10 would change the math on all of that, bringing players like Jameson Williams (Alabama), Drake London (USC) and Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) into play.

Furthermore, Barnwell’s trade proposal would not mortgage Green Bay’s entire draft for one player, as the Packers acquired the No. 22 and No. 53 selections from the Las Vegas Raiders when they shipped All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the AFC West Division in March.

Packers Must Prioritize WR Talent to Maximize Rodgers’ Window

Barnwell laid out his justification for Green Bay dealing Love for a top-10 selection in a piece published on Wednesday, April 20:

Trading for Love would give the Seahawks a passer with two years left on his rookie deal and an essentially blank slate, given that his career to this point has consisted of garbage time and a spot start against the [Kansas City] Chiefs. This deal values Love as being worth the 52nd pick in a typical draft, which is about fair given that half of his rookie deal is in the books. We’ve seen the Packers trade up in the first round in recent years for Love and Darnell Savage, but jumping all the way from No. 28 to No. 9 would be a more significant move than the ones [Packers general manager Brian] Gutekunst has made. Then again, given their need at wide receiver after trading Davante Adams, they are in a more desperate spot at a key position than they’ve been in years past. Getting into the top 10 would get the Packers ahead of the [New York] Jets, [Washington] Commanders, [Philadelphia] Eagles and [New Orleans] Saints, all of whom could consider a wide receiver. Trading Love would hurt, but when Green Bay signed Aaron Rodgers to a massive extension this offseason, it closed the book on Love becoming the starter of the future. The Packers would still be in the market for a backup, but their first priority needs to be finding a significant weapon for the reigning MVP.

Green Bay May Try to Trade For One of Two Pro-Bowl Wideouts

If Green Bay decides not to trade into the top 10 of this year’s draft, they could still get a playmaker at wide receiver. Quality prospects like Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) are expected to be available late in the first round. Beyond that, the Packers could use Love and/or a first- or second-round pick to craft a trade for one of multiple proven NFL receivers who may be on the move this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter April 3, reporting that a deal for the aforementioned Seahawks wide receiver Metcalf could be made for “the right price.” If that trade was made with the Packers, it would potentially involve a first- and a second-round pick for the wideout who will be looking for big money next offseason.

Love could also be part of a potential deal for Metcalf, considering the Seahawks traded perennial Pro-Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in mid-March. Currently, the top two signal callers on Seattle’s roster are Drew Lock, who came over in the Denver deal, and 2021 backup Geno Smith, who signed a one-year deal this offseason worth up to $7 million with incentives.

Another potential trade candidate for the Packers is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 2021 All-Pro announced on Wednesday that he had requested a trade from the team. Both Fowler and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport linked the Packers to Samuel last week, naming Green Bay as top contenders to do a deal for the wideout, along with the Jets and the Detroit Lions, should the Niners decide to make him available.