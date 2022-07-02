Packers Named Favorites to Land Former All-Pro Pass Catcher

The Green Bay Packers were already favorites to win the NFC North Division in 2022 and as of Thursday, they are also the favorites to a legendary wide receiver who can help them do it.

A handful of NFL franchises are in the mix for free agent pass catcher Julio Jones, though none have as strong of odds of bringing him into the fold as do the Packers — at least not according to Bookies.com. The sports gambling website on June 30 listed Green Bay as +325 to sign Jones this offseason, which represents an implied probability of 23.5 percent that the wide receiver will wear a green and gold uniform in 2022.

Right behind the Packers in the Jones sweepstakes were the Indianapolis Colts at +350. The Colts recently acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, who helped Jones compile a Hall of Fame career during their time as teammates in the NFC South.

Next on the list for the wideout’s services were the Dallas Cowboys (+550), the Cleveland Browns (+600), the Kansas City Chiefs (+950) and the Baltimore Ravens (+1000).

Packers’ Odds to Sign WR Julio Jones Increased Over Last Six Weeks

The odds among the franchise favorites for Jones have not changed much in the last six weeks, as the wideout mulls over his options. However, there is one meaningful difference since then.

Sportsline, via Caesars Sportsbook, released odds on May 16 naming the Colts as the favorites for Jones at +300 with the Packers coming in second at +400. The two teams have since switched positions as Green Bay looks to round out a wide receiver group that is absent a proven No. 1 target.

The Packers selected Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in this year’s NFL Draft, each of whom is thought to be a contender to start at some point in 2022. They joined wideouts Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard who were already members of the roster. Green Bay also added Sammy Watkins in free agency this offseason.

Jones has produced two subpar campaigns, particularly by his standards, over the last two years. Contributing to that dip in production have been multiple injury problems. Per Pro Football Reference, Jones has played in just 19 of 33 regular season games over that span, and put up career lows across the board in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns in 2021.

But the 33-year-old wide receiver is a two-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler who may still have quite a bit left in the tank to offer Green Bay, assuming he can remain healthy. Whatever Jones is able to offer should be enhanced by the presence of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who needs more weapons in the passing game before the regular season begins in September.

Green Bay Urged to Add Former Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph

The Packers have also contemplated adding more help for Rodgers at the tight end position. With Las Vegas Raiders standout Darren Waller apparently off of the table, Green Bay has been urged to look to a former rival to add some insurance to the depth chart.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine last week suggested the team pursue former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, as Robert Tonyan will play on a one-year contract in 2022 coming off of an ACL tear last season.

“Kyle Rudolph is a player [the Packers] should be familiar with from his time with the Vikings. He isn’t going to threaten a healthy Tonyan, but he’s a reliable target with just one drop over the last four seasons,” Ballentine wrote. “The 32-year-old would provide good insurance if Tonyan struggles to recover from his injury or gets re-injured during the season.”