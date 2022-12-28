Packers Urged to Sign Breakout Red Zone Target in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a star in rookie receiver Christian Watson, but they’ll need more than just him if they hope to return the offense to its former glory.

A logical place to look for another threat in the passing game is at the tight end position. Big, athletic tight ends have run roughshod over the NFL in recent years and create matchup problems for opposing defenses while adding another dimension to their own offenses.

One such player who may be gettable this offseason is Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints, as he is destined for restricted free agency at the campaign’s conclusion.

Johnson Has Proven Adept TD Target, Matching Packers’ Needs

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, December 28, listed Johnson as the second of three free agents that the Packers “must prioritize” ahead of next year.

Juwan Johnson has been one of the breakout stars at tight end in 2022. … Johnson’s red-zone ability is his biggest asset when it comes to pitching himself in free agency. The Packers could use a big red-zone target if Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis move on after the 2022 season concludes. He is not the complete package at tight end yet, but he is working in that direction thanks to his touchdown haul in New Orleans. Rodgers could unlock even more of Johnson’s potential and give Green Bay a much more threatening offense next season.

The third-year tight end stands at 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. He has made 36 catches for 425 yards and seven touchdowns, appearing in 14 of the team’s 15 games this year.

Packers Must Add Help For Aaron Rodgers in Passing Game

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t used his tight ends all that much this season, but part of the reason for that is the personnel itself.

Tonyan has been fine in 2022 coming off an ACL tear the season prior, pulling down 47 catches for 389 yards. Those numbers are similar to Johnson’s, but the difference exists mostly in yards per catch (8.3 yards for Tonyan, 11.8 yards for Johnson) and in touchdowns. Tonyan has found the end zone only once this year, while Johnson has produced seven scores, as was mentioned above.

The Packers brought Tonyan back on a one-year, $3.75 million deal this season, the fifth of his career. Johnson represents an upgrade as a younger and more dynamic playmaker with a better recent injury history.

Meanwhile, Lewis is playing in his 17th season in the NFL and is primarily a blocking tight end. He has caught just six passes for 66 yards on seven total targets all year, though two of those grabs have been for touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Green Bay left the cupboard a bit bare for Rodgers after he signed a three-year extension over the offseason. Taking a run at adding Johnson to the mix and improving the passing attack at the tight end position would be a meaningful gesture in whatever attempts the Packers make at incentivizing Rodgers to return to the team in 2023, rather than retire or seek a trade.