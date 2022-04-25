Packers Urged to Trade For Young WR Talent, Former 1st Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have about a dozen different options at their disposal to land a quality wide receiver, including a trade for a young talent who isn’t working out with an NFC rival.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on Friday, April 22, that the New York Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney after just one year with the team. New York selected the wideout with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A handful of teams were immediately rumored to be interested, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded away Pro-Bowler Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and the Atlanta Falcons, who will be without Calvin Ridley all year due to a suspension for gambling on NFL games.

Then, of course, there’s the Packers, who dealt All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft (No. 22 and No. 53, respectively). Green Bay is in short supply and serious need of playmaking wide receivers, with Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the best pass catchers currently on the roster.

Toney Fits With Packers’ Financial Plan Moving Forward

Toney could be a long-term fit in Green Bay at an affordable price, as he is under contract for at least three more seasons on his rookie deal.

For that reason and more, Chris Rosvoglou of Sports Illustrated urged the Packers on Saturday to make a play for the young wide receiver.

The Packers could, in theory, use one of their first-round picks on a wide receiver in this year’s draft. That being said, the front office would be wise to double-up on wideouts over the next week. Drafting a talented rookie while also acquiring Toney in a trade would help out a position group that recently lost Davante Adams. Green Bay has plenty of draft capital on Day 2 of the NFL Draft to get a deal done with New York.

Toney had a disappointing rookie season considering where he was drafted, playing in just 10 games and starting only four of those. He amassed a total of 420 receiving yards on 39 receptions and did not score a touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Toney also played his one professional season to this point with a Giants team that finished 4-13, good enough for dead last in a weak NFC East Division. Toney was paired with quarterback Daniel Jones that entire time, who has been more or less a bust since New York selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A change of scenery that puts Toney alongside four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could change the trajectory of his career. His acquisition by Green Bay may also be accomplished at value considering that the wide receiver underperformed in 2021.

Packers Had Eyes For Kadarius Toney Coming Out of College

The Packers pick twice in each of the first two rounds, and this year’s draft is considered deeper at wide receiver than perhaps any other position on the field. Green Bay’s own picks are No. 28 in the first round and No. 59 in the second round, to go along with the two acquired from the Raiders.

Toney could probably be had straight up for one of the Packers’ first four selections — most likely one of the two in the second round, as Rosvoglou noted above — meaning the Packers could still use a first-round selection on a wideout if they so desire.

Green Bay could also acquire Toney and still package multiple picks in a trade for a big-time wide receiver, like DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks or Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers — both of whom may be available for the right price this offseason.

Bringing in Toney for second-round value would be an ideal scenario for the Packers should they decide to invest substantially in a future contract for Metcalf or Samuel. Jason Hirschhorn of SB Nation tweeted Sunday that Green Bay had eyes for Toney leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

