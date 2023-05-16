Packers Host Workout For Veteran Wide Receiver: Report

The Green Bay Packers sorely lack experience at the wide receiver position, but that could change soon after general manager Brian Gutekunst brought in a veteran free agent for a workout.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson tweeted on Tuesday, May 16 that the Packers had brought in veteran wide receiver Keke Coutee for a workout. While Wilson added that Coutee wasn’t immediately signed by the Packers, he also added that it was a strong workout that will likely result in a signing in the coming weeks.

#Packers not immediately signing Keke Coutee after a strong workout today, per a league source, but could happen in next few weeks. Team liked his versatility https://t.co/P8arH9PRqk — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2023

Coutee was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a productive career at Texas Tech. He played his first three NFL seasons with the Houston Texans before signing on with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Over his five-year NFL career, Coutee has logged 33 games played with 85 receptions for 966 yards and three touchdowns. His career-best game came in as a rookie for the Texans in the playoffs, catching 11 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Colts.

Now, Coutee is looking for an opportunity to keep his NFL career alive, potentially with the Packers.

The Packers Lack Experience At WR

While the Packers have plenty of bodies at wide receiver, the team lacks legitimate experience at that position, and could use a veteran presence like Coutee.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, all of the Packers wide receivers under contract were rookies in 2022. Christian Watson became a thrilling playmaker halfway through the season, but him, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton will all be entering just their second season at the NFL level in 2023.

Rather than adding a big name at wideout this offseason, the Packers brought in three more rookies through the draft in Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Grant DuBose. All three bring unique skill sets to the Packers, but will need time to develop into more well-rounded pro players.

That means that no current wide receiver on the Packers roster has more than one year of experience, with veteran voices like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.

Signing a veteran like Coutee isn’t a necessity for the Packers, but it could help these young receivers have an experienced voice in the locker room.

Latest Packers News

While the Packers are working on making moves of their own, former players for Green Bay are finding new homes.

Jack Heflin was a preseason standout for the Packers just a few seasons ago, but was unable to crack into the starting rotation before moving on from the team. Now, after an All-XFL selection with the Houston Roughnecks, Heflin is making an NFL comeback after signing a new deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, former Packers star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is heading to the AFC. After a brilliant stint in Green Bay, Smith signed on with the Minnesota Vikings last season, earning a Pro Bowl selection with 10 sacks in 2022. Despite that, Smith requested a release this offseason before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Gutekunst hasn’t made a ton of free agent moves this offseason, but he added another safety in Jonathan Owens. The former Texans starter signed a new deal with Green Bay to potentially compete for a starting job.