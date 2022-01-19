Packers Surprisingly Release Former Defensive Line Starter

The Green Bay Packers have unexpectedly moved on from a key defensive lineman who started nearly half of the 2021 regular season for them.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released third-year defensive lineman Kingsley Keke from the 53-man roster on Wednesday, January 19. The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick for the team in the 2019 NFL draft and played in 41 games over his three seasons with the team, recording a combined 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Keke began the year as a core member of the Packers’ defensive line, starting in six of their first seven games and recording 2.5 sacks along the way, but he sustained a concussion in Week 8’s win over Arizona that cost him the next two games. While he returned in Week 11 and played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps over the next four games, the Packers made him a healthy scratch in Weeks 16 and 17 for reasons unknown. He was also on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the regular-season finale.

The Packers can be expected to lean more heavily on fifth-round rookie TJ Slaton and Tyler Lancaster in the wake of Keke’s departure. Slaton received his most consistent playing time of the year in the final four games of the regular season and could be poised to take a step forward if granted a bigger role in the playoffs. Green Bay could also consider finding a place for undrafted rookie Jack Heflin in the rotation.

Packers Quiet on Issues With Keke

Keke didn’t produce nearly as well as fellow defensive line cohorts Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry throughout the 2021 season, but his status as a healthy inactive down the stretch of the regular season did raise some eyebrows given the generally slim depth at the position. Unfortunately, the Packers haven’t shared too much about why he was out.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Keke’s healthy scratch was due to “personal reasons” ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. The following week, Clark said he had a private conversation with Keke about being inactive and felt confident that his young teammate would get back to contributing moving forward.

“Yeah, Keke’s a huge part of what we want to do,” Clark said on December 29. “Keke has a lot of ability. He’s a great pass rush, can get on edges and all that kind of stuff and do really good things. So yeah, he’s a huge part of this run that we’re trying to make and what we’re trying to do.”

Since LaFleur spoke before Wednesday’s practice — at which media members noticed Keke was not present — he has not yet commented on the defensive lineman’s release. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry spoke later in the day and did confirm Keke was no longer with the team, but he declined to add more on the subject.

“I’m not going to get into personnel stuff with you guys,” Barry said.