Packers Shut Down Veteran Defender for Foreseeable Future

The middle of the Green Bay Packers’ defense just got a little bit weaker for at least the next month of the 2022 season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed third-year inside linebacker Krys Barnes on injured reserve after the former starter suffered an ankle injury in Week 1’s opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He also signed undrafted rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones up from the practice squad to take Barnes’ place on the 53-man roster as they begin to prepare for their home opener against Chicago.

Barnes was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Vikings with an air cast around his lower right leg that immediately raised concerns about the rest of his season. While initial tests confirmed Barnes had avoided a season-ending injury, his move to injured reserve means he will have to miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster.

#Packers LB Krys Barnes, who was carted off Sunday with his right leg in an aircast, is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and calf injury, per source. He’ll miss some time, but the initial hope is he could be back in a few weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

Barnes started 23 games over the past two seasons for the Packers and was the best linebacker on their roster as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he slid down to No. 3 on the depth chart this season due to the re-signing of 2021 All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell and the drafting of first-rounder Quay Walker. Still, the 24-year-old has given them quality depth at the position along with a hard-hitting special teams asset.

The Packers can revisit Barnes’ injury status after their Week 5 game against the New York Giants and will have the option of designating him for return to practice and opening a 21-day window to activate him back to the active roster — or else leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Packers ‘Hopeful’ Quay Walker Will Play Against Bears

Barnes wasn’t the only linebacker that exited Sunday’s loss with an injury. Walker — the No. 2 inside linebacker next to Campbell — was sidelined earlier in the second half with a shoulder injury and will be a name to watch in practice this week as the Packers progress toward Week 2’s matchup with the Bears.

“We’ll give Quay the week, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back and ready to roll,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, September 12.

Walker was flying around the field and delivering hard hits in his NFL debut against the Vikings, recording eight total tackles and looking like an ideal running mate for Campbell in the middle of their defense. There are spots where Walker could still stand to improve — such as in pass coverage, where he allowed five completions on five targets for 46 yards — but it was a promising start for the Packers’ top 2022 draft pick.

If Walker can bounce back without missing any time, the Packers will have an easier time getting by without Barnes. They will need to account for his special teams contributions in some way, but Barnes only played nine defensive snaps in Week 1, and the bulk of them came after he subbed in for Walker following his shoulder injury.

Another move could be necessary, though, if Walker isn’t ready for Sunday night.

Will Packers Clear Spot for Another Inside Linebacker?

The Packers are now down to just three inside linebackers on their active roster after Barnes’ move to injured reserve and seem likely to add another one to their ranks in the coming days to avoid getting spread too thin at the position, especially with them in wait-and-see mode with Walker’s shoulder. The Packers could promote Ray Wilborn from their practice squad — either with a signing or a game-day elevation — to alleviate some of the issue, but they could also go a step further if things get murkier for Walker.

An important thing to watch between now and Friday’s final practice for Week 2 will be which players the Packers host for roster workouts, if any. They didn’t have any listed on the NFL’s official transaction wire for Tuesday, but they could still bring in any number of names for workouts over the next three days. In all likelihood, they will be looking more for a special teamer than anything. Still, the depth will be down to Campbell and 2021 sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie if Walker doesn’t suit up against the Bears.