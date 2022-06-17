Packers Unexpectedly Release Backup QB From Roster

The Green Bay Packers are lightening the load of their quarterback room with a little more than a month to go until the start of 2022 training camp.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are releasing third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert from the 90-man offseason roster in a move that was confirmed by Benkert himself in a farewell tweet. The team later officially announced his release on their transactions page, leaving them with an open roster spot.

Life man 🤟🏼. I appreciate everything that came with being a Packer. Equally as excited to see what’s next, can’t wait to get to work. https://t.co/cGxZhSo1Yg — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2022

The Packers had signed Benkert in May during the 2021 offseason while starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers was keeping his distance from the team and contemplating the course of his NFL future. Green Bay had also signed veteran Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala prior to training camp, but they were both released in favor of Benkert, who impressed in camp and earned a practice-squad spot for the entire season.

While Benkert never played a regular-season snap for the Packers, he received an opportunity to serve as Rodgers’ backup during Week 12’s win over the Chicago Bears while primary backup Jordan Love was stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He did, however, play all three 2021 preseason games, completing 33 of his 48 passes (68.8%) for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. They also regularly used one of their weekly practice-squad protections on Benkert to prevent other teams from signing him away to their active roster.

The Packers are back down to three quarterbacks for the start of training camp on July 27 with Danny Etling now serving as their third-stringer/practice-squad candidate.

