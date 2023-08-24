Packers’ Former RB, Draft Flame Out Gets Workout With Browns

Kylin Hill, a former Green Bay Packers running back and 2021 draft pick, could finally be getting another opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for August 23, the Cleveland Browns hosted the 25-year-old Hill for a roster workout on Wednesday with backup running back Jerome Ford still considered to be week-to-week with a hip injury.

Hill has yet to properly earn his stripes as an NFL running back with just 11 career carries to his name from his nine appearances with the Packers. If the Browns do, in fact, sign him, he would be facing long-shot odds to make their initial 53-man roster with less than a week to prove himself to the coaching staff before cutdown day.

Still, the Browns could stand to add another young running back to their competition group with no clear timeline for Ford’s return to the fold. Demetric Felton Jr. projects to be the next-in-line backup behind starter Nick Chubb while Ford is recovering, but a young back with upside — and skills as a kick returner — might also be enticing.

Kylin Hill Flashed Early But Flamed Out in 2nd Season

Hill showed promise as a seventh-round rookie in 2021 with the Packers, making their 53-man roster as the third running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. While he did not see much action out of the backfield, he served as their primary kickoff returner until he sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Hill did not recover from his injury in time for the start of the 2022 season and was forced to spend the first few months of his second year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Even once he was activated on November 2, he lasted less than two weeks on the active roster before the Packers elected to waive him, a decision that head coach Matt LaFleur suggested was based more on Hill’s off-the-field conduct.

“There are standards and expectations that are placed on every member of this team that we expect guys to live up to, LaFleur said on November 15. “He’s in a loaded room but regardless of your role big or small, we expect guys to come to work and be supportive.”

Can Emanuel Wilson Clinch Roster Spot With Packers?

As Hills tries to secure his next opportunity in Cleveland, the Packers will be heading into the weekend with eyes on their own backup running back group to see if one of them emerges as a clear-cut third option behind Jones and Dillon for the new season.

The real question, though, is: Can Emanuel Wilson clinch a spot on the 53-man roster?

Wilson has been one of the biggest surprises for the Packers in the first two preseason games, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and catching both of his targets in the passing game for 15 yards. He has also forced seven missed tackles, which is one more than any other running back has forced in this year’s slate of exhibitions.

Based on Pro Football Focus’ grading metrics, Wilson is tied for the third-highest grade (90.4) among all running backs who have played a snap this preseason and is the second-highest-graded rookie behind only Baltimore’s Keaton Mitchell — who has played less than a third of the number of snaps that Wilson has played in two games. If he continues his hot streak for a third and final game, he will have a strong roster case.

The Packers, however, could still prefer to go with the familiar and experienced over Wilson in spite of his starring preseason efforts. Taylor has been around for a few seasons and has the most experience among their options for RB3, but he has gained just 31 yards on 10 carries over his two appearances; albeit, with a touchdown scored. There is also Nichols, who has not played this preseason due to an injury but is a recent draft pick who may warrant a longer look in the eyes of the Packers’ front office.