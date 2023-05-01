Packers Poised to Pursue $64 Million Pass Rusher After NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers defense struggled to do a lot of things last season, including establish a consistent pass rush.

The mid-season injury to Rashan Gary played a role in Green Bay’s inability to reach opposing quarterbacks, and his return along with the first-round addition of former University of Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness ought to help considerably in that regard. But the Packers won’t be able to rely on offense to carry them the way they often did during the Aaron Rodgers era, or at least they shouldn’t expect they will be able to until Jordan Love proves otherwise. As such, improving the defense is paramount, which puts free agent pass rushers at a premium in Green Bay.

Edge rushers aren’t typically all that available given how highly the position is valued around the league. But as the NFL Draft gives way to the month of May, a handful of quality names remain available on the free agent market, and the Packers would do well to consider a couple of them. At the top of that list is former Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams edge defender Leonard Floyd.

Leonard Floyd Fits Well With Packers’ Defensive Scheme

Floyd’s natural position is outside linebacker, which makes him especially compatible with the Packers’ 3-4 base defensive scheme. Green Bay’s two top pass rushers are Gary and Preston Smith, both of whom do their jobs from an OLB spot on the field.

Floyd got off to a solid start in Chicago, where he posted seven sacks his rookie year. His production dipped over the final three seasons of his tenure there, after which Floyd found a new home in Los Angeles.

The linebacker posted his best years in a Rams uniform, tallying 10.5, 9.5 and 9 sacks in each of the last three seasons, respectively, per Pro Football Reference. He won a Super Bowl ring with the team following the 2021 season.

Leonard Floyd, Other Free Agent Pass Rushers Likely to Sign Quickly

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in mid-March that Floyd was likely to get snapped up by a team sooner than later. While that prediction turned out to be wrong, the logic that made it a reasonable assumption remains as true as ever. Pass rushers are always at a premium in the NFL, and teams that need one and want to compete in 2023 will have to act with relative haste.

Spotrac projects Floyd’s market value at $13.7 million annually over a three-year contract, though that number reads a bit high for an edge rusher who will play next season at the age of 31. As of Monday, May 1, the Packers had just under $12 million in salary cap room and have other positions to address, including that of safety.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said over the weekend that the team hadn’t shut the door on bringing back four-year starter Adrian Amos at the safety position, a move that would make signing an edge rusher difficult as the Packers also need to clear the cash to sign all of their newly drafted players.

That said, if Green Bay can bring in a player like Floyd for around $10 million over a two- or three-year deal with some back end team flexibility on the contract, that would be a bargain for an organization that has a chance to compete in a weak NFC North Division in 2023.