Lil Wayne Drops New Packers Hype Track Ahead of Playoff Opener

Lil Wayne has dropped a new version of his Green Bay Packers hype song “Green and Yellow” on the eve of their divisional-round playoff opener at Lambeau Field, the first time the Grammy Award-winning rapper has released such a track since the team’s 2010 Super Bowl run.

The new song — now available on Spotify and other streaming services — pays homage to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the opening verse and goes out to shout-out some of the Packers’ other top playmakers, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, breakout tight end Robert Tonyan, edge rushers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, safety Darnell Savage Jr., running back Aaron Jones and veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

Lil Wayne debuted the original version in February 2011 before the Packers took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, spoofing fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa’s Steelers-inspired “Black and Yellow” in preparation for the big game. With Rodgers and the Packers walking away champions, the song became immortalized by certain fans who bring it back every time Green Bay is back in the playoffs.

You can listen to the new version of “Green and Yellow” in the video below from Lil Wayne’s official YouTube account:

Lil Wayne Hopes Song Gives Packers Boost

Prior to the track’s release, Lil Wayne plugged it on Fox Sports’ Undisputed earlier Friday and talked about how his intentions were for the Packers “to hear it and be ready to run through a wall” when he faced the Rams on Saturday. He also talked about longer-than-usual studio time that went into getting it exactly where he wanted.

“I put a lot of time into it,” he told Skip Bayless on Friday. “I worked on it for three days, too. I don’t do that.”

Green Bay’s stars were certainly feeling the song on the night before game day with a handful of them sounding off on Twitter with reactions. Whether it will give them extra juice against the Rams remains to be seen, but it’s hard not to get up for a line like: “Whoever play the Packers, hope you packin’ light, you flyin’ back tonight.”

Just heard the new green and yellow by @LilTunechi 👀🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’m even more turnt up now — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 16, 2021

Lil Wayne’s Dad Had Role in Packers Fandom

Lil Wayne has become one of the Packers’ most recognizable superfans over the years with the franchise just as eager to embrace him. He was invited to the field during last year’s divisional-round game against the Seattle Seahawks to lead the singing of “Roll Out The Barrel,” a tradition for both Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fans. He was also gifted a custom No. 17 Packers jersey with his nickname “Tunechi.”

But where did the Packers fandom come from for Lil Wayne, who grew up in New Orleans?

According to Lil Wayne from a 2015 appearance on ESPN’s First Take, he was converted into a lifelong Packers fan after his father attended Super Bowl XXXI in 1997 at the Superdome and came home with different pieces of memorabilia, all from the championship-winning Packers. Things like cups and towels with the Packers’ logo became regularly used in his household.

The love was solidified when Madden NFL 98 was released later that year and he could take control of Brett Favre and the Packers from his own home.

