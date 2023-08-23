Packers $8.5 Million Rookie Predicted as 2023 Breakout Performer

The Green Bay Packers spent years drafting defense early and often, but the last two offseasons have seen the franchise lean into skill position talent in the opening rounds.

One of the Packers’ most recent investments is tight end Luke Musgrave, who the team drafted No. 42 overall out of Oregon State in April. On Tuesday, August 22, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed Musgrave among the most likely breakout candidates heading into the 2023 campaign.

The Green Bay Packers drafted not one, but two rookie tight ends this offseason. … Both second-round pick Luke Musgrave and third-round selection Tucker Kraft are expected to play sizable roles, but the former could end up being a breakout star for the club right away. Musgrave adds a pass-catching dimension to the tight end position that the club has lacked since Jimmy Graham departed following the 2019 campaign. While injuries plagued his collegiate career … he’s looking sharp and healthy as a pro.

Packers’ Luke Musgrave Has Skill Set to Make Him Elite NFL Tight End

Musgrave has the unique combination of size and speed that has come to dominate the tight end position, which has been on the rise across the NFL in recent years in terms of usage and financial value. He stands at 6’6″ and weighs in above 250 pounds while also running “like a gazelle” comparative to his peers at the position, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave is a problem in these drills,” Schneidman wrote on August 3. “His contested catch ability stands out, a trait he showcased on an impressive grab over the middle with safety Darnell Savage Jr. draped over him. Musgrave later hauled in a deep ball over the middle with rookie safety Anthony Johnson Jr. in coverage.”

Musgrave’s varying skill set should create matchup problems for opposing defenses, which bodes well for his chances to make a significant impact in Green Bay during his rookie campaign.

Packers QB Jordan Love Intends to Target TE Luke Musgrave Frequently This Season

Another reason Musgrave is a good bet to play well during his rookie year is what his teammates have had to say about him — particularly fourth-year quarterback and first-year starter Jordan Love, who will control how frequently Musgrave is targeted in the passing game.

“We’ve just got to keep getting him the ball, keep feeding him, and see what he can do after the catch,” Love told Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s going to be a really good player.”

Musgrave, who will play the upcoming season at the age of 23, signed a four-year rookie contract worth $8.5 million with the Packers this offseason. That is a robust deal for a pass-catcher who appeared in just 34 games across his four-year collegiate career, including just two last season, due to injuries.

That said, Musgrave’s physical tools and natural skill set render him a potential star. His production in practice and ability to stay healthy through the preseason thus far are good omens for a big year from the tight end in Green Bay.