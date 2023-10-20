Packers Rookie Addresses Getting ‘Chewed Out’ by Matt LaFleur

It was mild by NFL coaching standards. But back in Week 5, in the disappointing loss to the Raiders, Packers coach Matt LaFleur stepped out from the sideline to have words with Luke Musgrave. The rookie had just run the wrong route on a third-down incompletion, and ended the Packers’ opening drive. For about 20 seconds, LaFleur let Musgrave know he’d messed up.

The exchange was shown on the national broadcast, and while the even-keeled LaFleur did not lose his temper, he was clearly upset with Musgrave. And Musgrave said he had no problem with the tongue-lashing.

“To be honest, that doesn’t really faze me at all,” Musgrave said this week. “I don’t even really remember what he said. I mean, I ran the wrong route. It was, ‘OK, I ran the wrong route. Good. OK.’ I deserved to be chewed out, so I’ll take it.”

Jordan Love Addressed Miscue, Too

Actually, Luke Musgrave said he had gotten an admonishment similar to that of Matt LaFleur’s after the play for quarterback Jordan Love, who is trying hard to help Musgrave come along here in his rookie year. There is much expected from the ultra-athletic Musgrave by the Packers, who used a second-round pick on him in this year’s draft.

And Musgrave said he appreciates Love’s criticism, too.

“I didn’t motion, which is an integral part of the play,” Musgrave said after practice this week, via the team’s website. “I was kinda messing up and, as he should have, he got on me, I think that’s the good thing about having a quarterback like Jordan, he is gonna correct you and get you right. Then he’s gonna come back and move on like the mture quarterback he is. I really appreciate it. I know it’s frustrating dealing with a rookie like me, getting so many reps.”

Musgrave has, indeed, gotten a fair number of reps. He has been on the field for 69% of the team’s offensive snaps—211 altogether, which is second only to Romeo Doubs among Packers skill players. He has not had the immediate impact many expected, however, and has logged 18 catches for 159 yards and no touchdowns.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur on Luke Musgrave: ‘Doing a Great Job’

LaFleur remains one of Musgrave’s biggest supporters, and says big plays are coming. The Packers’ offense has yet to find its rhythm in general. With the running game struggling because of Aaron Jones’ absence and the vertical passing game struggling because of Christian Watson’s hamstring injury to start the year, defenses have been able to take away the intermediary portions of the field.

That’s where he can thrive. Matt LaFleur said Luke Musgrave will get there, but part of the challenge is to get him to slow down some.

When asked about rookie TE Luke Musgrave, Matt LaFleur gushed about him, while providing some cool insight into a coaching point from today's practice. The #Packers think the WORLD of this kid. pic.twitter.com/THqFawQNbF — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 19, 2023

“I think he’s doing a great job,” LaFleur said in a press conference this week. “I think every time we go out on that field, there is something that clicks for him. … These guys gotta understand, especially in the passing game, you love it when guys go 100 mph, and that’s how Luke attacks everything, he does everything full speed. But there is also a feel to it, in terms of, when can you tempo down so you don’t run through zones so fast that you end up getting covered up? That is the thing he is getting a better feel for.”