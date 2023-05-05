Former Packers Veteran Not Interested in Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have lost multiple former players to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, but one veteran leader from the past few seasons doesn’t appear to have any interest in a reunion with the 39-year-old quarterback.

Despite the team’s limited cap space, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t ruled out a reunion with multiple former players who are still free agents including Mason Crosby, Adrian Amos, and “Big Dog” Marcedes Lewis. All three of their jersey numbers are still available after rookies were assigned numbers following the 2023 NFL Draft, indicating the possibility of comebacks for all of them.

While Lewis has yet to make a decision about his future, Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company shared that the former first-round pick isn’t interested in reuniting with Rodgers for an understandable financial reason.

“From what I’ve been told by sources, Lewis, the one player that Gutekunst didn’t get asked about in his post-draft presser, is open to returning to the Packers this year — or at least was before the draft — and doesn’t seem interested in joining Aaron Rodgers in New York,” Mosqueda wrote. “The reason isn’t a personal rift with Rodgers, but the tax rate in New York/New Jersey. This is why reported interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, who play in an income-tax-less Nevada, is significant.”

If taxes are a major reason for Lewis not wanting to play for the Jets, then it would make sense that he’s considering returning for one last run with the Packers in 2023.

Other Former Packers Bolting for New York

While Lewis is unlikely to play with Rodgers in the Big Apple, plenty of other former Packers have already found a new home with the Jets.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard signed on with the Jets before a trade for Rodgers was even finalized. The former undrafted free agent signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the AFC East contender at the very start of free agency, waiting patiently to officially reunite with his quarterback leading up to the week of this year’s draft.

A handful of other former Packers were a bit more patient in waiting to sign on with the Jets, not committing to New York until after the trade had gone through. Former Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner signed a one-year deal following a visit with the Jets, while one of Rodgers’ closest friends in Randall Cobb signed a one-year deal of his own shortly after.

The Jets also hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the offseason to give Rodgers a familiar face to work with. Given how many former Packers have joined forces with Rodgers in New York, it’s a surprise to hear that someone like Lewis isn’t interested in signing on as well.

Do The Packers Need Marcedes Lewis?

The Packers had a glaring need at tight end heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and they will require a veteran like Lewis in that position room for 2023.

With Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis as the only tight ends under contract for next season, the Packers double-dipped at the position in this year’s draft, taking Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft on Day 2 of the three-day event.

While Musgrave and Kraft bring exciting skill sets to Matt LaFleur’s offense, the two need a veteran mentor to help them develop into all-around playmakers at the NFL level. That’s where Lewis could bring incredible value as a leader and mentor for the two rookies.

It’s unclear what Lewis wants for his future as a 38-year-old veteran, but returning to Green Bay would be invaluable to the development of the team’s newest playmakers.