Mark Murphy Reveals Timeline for Retiring From Packers

The Green Bay Packers will have three more years left with Mark Murphy at the helm as their team president and CEO, but they will evidently need to find his replacement before the start of the 2025 season.

Murphy was recently asked about his eventual retirement in his monthly column for Packers.com, specifically about whether a policy that forces board members to retire once they turn 70 would apply to him when he reaches that age. As it turns out, it does apply to Murphy, and he will officially retire on his 70th birthday on July 13, 2025.

Here’s what Murphy wrote in his July column in response to a fan question:

You are right regarding our board members – they go to emeritus status when they turn 70. Since I am a member of the board, the policy applies to me and I will retire on July 13, 2025, when I turn 70. The organization’s executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!

Packers Have Stayed Winners Under Murphy

Murphy was brought in as the President and CEO of the Packers at an interesting and volatile point in the franchise’s history. He was only on the job for seven months when Brett Favre unretired and requested an unconditional release from the team to pursue opportunities with other teams, creating a firestorm for a team that was committed to Aaron Rodgers as their new starting quarterback. Tension continued to grow through the end of the season as the Packers finished with just six wins after winning 13 games a year earlier.

Since then, however, Murphy has kept Green Bay on a winning path. The Packers have finished with 11 winning seasons in Murphy’s 14 years as team president and reached the playoffs in each one of them, playing in a total of five NFC championship games over that span and winning Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 regular season. He also promoted Brian Gutekunst to general manager in 2018, which kicked off the team’s most recent resurgence over the past three seasons.

Murphy has also crafted an impressive legacy off the field with the Packers. He has continued to push for local developments in the community surrounding the on-field product, including the construction and ongoing expansion of the Titletown District. It might not go as noticed as his football accomplishments when his retirement comes in three years, but local businesses will likely continue to appreciate his financial impact long after he is done.

Will Murphy See Another Super Bowl?

Murphy has been on the winning side of two Super Bowl appearances throughout his professional life, claiming his first as a player for Washington back in 1983 and picking up his second as an executive with the Packers in 2011. Still, with three more seasons left before his retirement, it is realistic for him to think a third title could be in the cards.

The Packers are once again going to be contenders in 2022. Despite some uncertainties at receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, they have talent oozing from their roster and shouldn’t have too much trouble standing up to the rest of the NFC North while they go through some necessary growing pains at receiver. If Rodgers can find a few guys he can depend on before the playoffs, they could be even more dangerous than when he would sometimes get caught forcing the ball to Adams.

A potential third championship for Murphy is put in jeopardy if the Packers fall short again in 2022. Rodgers has weighed retirement in each of the past two offseasons and, despite signing a multi-year extension several months ago, has the flexibility in his deal to step away from the game whenever he is ready. It could be next year or 2024, or it could be a problem for Murphy’s successor to worry about. Unfortunately, the window for Murphy likely closes if Rodgers leaves before he retires from the front office.