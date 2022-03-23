Ex-Packers WR Visiting Chiefs After Tyreek Hill Trade: Report

The Green Bay Packers might need to act quickly if they are still interested in bringing back starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Valdes-Scantling is scheduled to have a free-agent visit with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, March 24, after the team traded star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier in the day. While he said there is “no deal imminent,” he also noted how “logical” it would be for the Chiefs to lock down another speedster for their offense next season.

How would the #Chiefs begin to replace superstar Tyreek Hill? Sources say #Packers free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to Kansas City today for a visit. No deal imminent, but a logical option to help fill the void. Speed for speed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022

Valdes-Scantling is one of the better young receivers still on the market after the first wave of 2022 free agency. The deep-threat playmaker has averaged 17.5 yards per reception over his first four seasons in the league, making a total of 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns and taking 18 of them for gains of 40 or more yards. He also has experience working with an MVP-winning quarterback.

The Packers were said to have some interest in re-signing Valdes-Scantling. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers were having conversations with Valdes-Scantling about a possible new contract in the aftermath of their own high-profile receiver trade that sent Davante Adams to Las Vegas, but he also mentioned that MVS has “other offers” on the table to consider.

Now, the Packers could be at the mercy of the Chiefs — if they still want MVS back.

