Packers Matt LaFleur Predicted as First NFL Coach Fired in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a tectonic organizational shift, and head coach Matt LaFleur may not survive the tumult.

After a promising start to the Jordan Love era, the Packers are 1-5 in their last six games and have scored 20 points just once during that span. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported over the weekend that Green Bay was still in the market for a running back ahead of the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline. Instead, the Packers dealt cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and appear to have quietly punted on the 2023 season.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons spoke with Cousin Sal on the Monday edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast and suggested that LaFleur is now on the hot seat after missing the playoffs in Aaron Rodgers‘ final year with the franchise in 2022.

“Green Bay is going the wrong direction, and I actually think LaFleur is in first-coach-fired territory now,” Simmons said.

“Yeah, I think he’s one of like three or four coaches right in there,” Cousin Sal responded.

“He might lead the league right now for there’s a flag, a positive play has been called back on offense or defense, followed by the shot of the confused coach on the sidelines. I think he’s our league leader this year — Matt Lafleur,” Simmons added. “Just kinda like, ‘Aww man, that woulda been a really good play. I can’t believe we got another penalty.'”

Brian Gutekunst Made Matt LaFleur’s Job Harder at Trade Deadline

Conversely, general manager Brian Gutekunst’s job appears secure based on the franchise’s approach to the trade deadline.

Gutekunst didn’t help LaFleur’s situation whatsoever, which he could have done in a variety of ways. Those methods might have included dealing for a proven veteran to shore up the offensive line, adding a reliable and experienced wide receiver to give Love a surer target in the passing game or supplementing the rushing attack by pursuing a back. Instead, the GM took the long view. That doesn’t necessarily mean LaFleur is out by season’s end, though it does mean Gutekunst won’t be.

Justis Mosqueda of SB Nation’s Acme Packing Co. detailed the dynamics of the situation on Tuesday.

While we at Acme Packing Company have mentioned that the offense needs to see some sort of progress in the second half of the season for head coach Matt LaFleur to keep his job moving forward, one person doesn’t seem to be feeling the pressure: general manager Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst gave up a veteran contract to move up two rounds in the 2024 draft — flipping Douglas and a fifth-round pick for the Bills’ third-round pick. While the seat is beginning to warm up under LaFleur, it seems that Gutekunst has been given some assurances that he’ll stick around to make that selection next April — as it’s tough to imagine that he’d push Douglas out of the locker room in any other scenario.

Matt LaFleur Has Struggled to Right Packers Offense Over Last 2 Seasons

It would have been difficult for anyone to imagine LaFleur in danger of losing his job just a couple of seasons ago.

Green Bay hired the former offensive coordinator as head coach in 2019. He proceeded to win 13 games in each of his first three seasons at the helm, two of which saw Rodgers win league MVP honors.

The road grew rougher in 2022, as the team struggled early. The Packers put together a late run and found themselves 8-8 with a win over the Detroit Lions at home in Week 18 the only obstacle separating them from another playoff appearance. But the Lions came into Lambeau Field and spoiled the party, defeating Green Bay 20-16.

The Packers traded Rodgers during the offseason and fielded the youngest set of skill-position players in modern NFL history to kick off the 2023 campaign. Left tackle David Bakhtiari appeared in just one contest before lingering issues in his knee robbed the former All-Pro of his season.

Defenses figured out Love quickly and the Packers have been in a tailspin ever since. The team is currently 2-5 and just a half game up on the Chicago Bears for last place in the NFC North Division.