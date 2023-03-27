Packers Encouraged to Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers likely on his way out this offseason, the Green Bay Packers could be in the market for a veteran backup quarterback, and a former four-time Pro Bowler and MVP is currently available.

All signs are pointing towards Jordan Love being Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2023, but the team doesn’t have an established veteran behind him if Rodgers is traded to the New York Jets. Some Packers analysts are calling for the team to take a look at 37-year-old Matt Ryan as a potential backup and mentor for their former first-round pick.

Wendell Ferreira with Cheesehead TV and Zone Coverage took to Twitter to throw out the idea, and received some positive responses from others.

Matt Ryan could be a nice addition to the #Packers. https://t.co/KbLtcRkaNa — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 27, 2023

“Matt Ryan could be a nice addition to the Packers,” Ferreira said.

Peter Bukowski with The Leap echoed Ferreira’s suggestion, tweeting, “I’m here with you on this one. I love it.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spent two seasons with Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016. Ryan was the NFL’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while working with LaFleur, giving the two parties an established connection if he wants to operate as a backup and mentor for Love in Green Bay.

Other Veteran Backups Currently Available

Ryan has arguably had the most successful career of any other remaining free agents at quarterback, but the Packers could look elsewhere for a veteran backup if the asking price is too high for the former MVP.

Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco has operated as a backup over the past few seasons for the Jets and Eagles, and could be open to a similar role in Green Bay. However, at 38 years old, there’s also the possibility that the former Ravens star QB is ready to hang up his cleats and retire rather than play elsewhere.

Teddy Bridgewater is another name to consider. At just 30 years old, Bridgewater has served as a backup and stop-gap QB over the last few seasons with the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, and Dolphins. While he doesn’t have the career accolades that Ryan and Flacco have, his experience and skill set could make him an intriguing option.

Other quarterbacks still on the free agent market include Carson Wentz, Trevor Siemian, Brian Hoyer, and Mason Rudolphs. There are plenty of names out there, but the Packers could also go the alternative route and find a backup for Love in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Despite all of the discussion about Love as a starter and the Packers potentially needing a veteran backup, Rodgers is still currently under contract.

Rodgers has already stated that he wants to play for the Jets in 2023, but has claimed that the Packers are dragging their feet on finalizing a move in order to maximize their return in a potential trade.

The Packers could consider waiting until the draft (or even later) to make the trade official, but it appears unlikely that a move falls apart. Former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed with the Jets this offseason, said publicly that Rodgers was a big reason why he wanted to play for New York, and that he has “no worry” about a trade falling apart.

Still, until a trade is official, analysts and fans will be anxiously waiting for a resolution to one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason.